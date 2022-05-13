Man stabbed to death after dispute at Queens gas station

NEW YORK - Police say a man was stabbed to death overnight at a gas station in Queens.

It happened just before midnight at a Mobile station on the Horace Harding Expressway.

Police said a 58-year-old man was stabbed in the chest following some kind of dispute.

The suspects are described as two men in their 20s who fled on foot.

Police took a 26-year-old man into custody, who they are calling a person of interest.

Anyone with information about the stabbing asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.