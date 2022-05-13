ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man stabbed to death after dispute at Queens gas station

By CBSNewYork Team
 4 days ago

Deadly stabbing at Queens gas station 00:19

NEW YORK - Police say a man was stabbed to death overnight at a gas station in Queens.

It happened just before midnight at a Mobile station on the Horace Harding Expressway.

Police said a 58-year-old man was stabbed in the chest following some kind of dispute.

The suspects are described as two men in their 20s who fled on foot.

Police took a 26-year-old man into custody, who they are calling a person of interest.

Anyone with information about the stabbing asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

Comments / 1

CBS New York

NYPD: Shalom Guifarro, 9, found dead with bite marks in Brooklyn

NEW YORK --  The gruesome death of a 9-year-old Brooklyn girl has been deemed a homicide by the medical examiner's office. Her mother Shemene Cato, 48, faces a host of charges, including murder, manslaughter, assault, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a weapon.Neighbors CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to are extremely upset, and tell her they would often see the young girl and her sister at the window of their fourth floor apartment, and said the girls were very polite. But residents also tell Duddridge some of the Cato's behavior was alarming. Crime scene investigators carried evidence bags out of...
BROOKLYN, NY
