Queen Anne's County, MD

Howard Dean, commissioner candidate for District 1 shares views on growth, ag

By By LUKE PARKER
Bay Times & Record Observer
 4 days ago
District 1 commissioner candidate Howard Dean is a lifelong Queen Anne's County farmer, and his platform is indicative of that history. A strong proponent of slowing development, preserving agricultural land, and bringing farmers a "seat at the table," Dean believes his experiences and farm-first priorities are representative of his district. To learn more about Dean's campaign, visit www.howarddean.org.

Bay Times Record Observer : What made you decide to run for county commissioner?

Dean : First, I believe I can do a better job representing people in Queen Anne's County than the current District 1 commissioner. I grew up in Queen Anne's County. I've lived here all my life, and I've spent all my life as a farmer. I believe that hard work and experience provides a different perspective in government that we don't currently have today.

My family has been here — three of four generations of my family are farmers — and I love my county. I just want our county to do well.

BTRO : What specific issues in your district fed into that decision?

Dean : Agriculture. I think it's overlooked here in the county a lot, unless you're a farmer. But you know, farmers don't speak up; they sort of sit back and everybody else makes decisions for farmers. I don't like that. Somebody has to speak up to the farmers and I'd like to be that voice.

That's one reason — agriculture as a whole — what's happening to solar, I don't like that. It's taking up agriculture land and destroying it. I've heard testimony before on it that said you can bring this land back into production but it's impossible. I've looked at some of this land and you can't bring it back into production.

BTRO : What makes you qualified for this local government position?

Dean : I've served on the Farm Service Agency for 14 or 15 years. I've served the Queen Anne's County Board of Appeals for 18 years and I currently serve as chairman of the board. I've seen some important issues that have come through the Board of Appeals that makes me more knowledgeable about the county. I believe the experience of being on the Board of Appeals has helped me a lot.

BTRO : What kind of changes would you like to accomplish, if elected?

Dean : Farmers have been pushed and pulled in all directions. Given their importance to our local and regional economy, I want to make sure our local government stands with our agricultural community as partners. They need a seat at the table and I want that voice to be my seat, so to speak.

I've seen agriculture heritage get nibbled away, year after year. That has to stop, as far as development. Queen Anne's County is one of the highest-producing counties in the state. The income from agriculture in this county is over [$180 million] per year. And since 1973, Queen Anne's County has lost 21,000 acres of agriculture land to development.

I know the towns well. I just think agriculture needs someone to speak for them.

BTRO : What, in your view, is the most pertinent political issue facing all Queen Anne's County citizens in November?

Dean : Growth and traffic. Because of the traffic of U.S. Route 301 — since they opened the route coming down through the center of District 1 and where it intercedes with U.S. Route 50 — the traffic is tremendous on Kent island. With summertime backups, emergency services can't do what they need to do and with them, every minute is critical. The fire companies can't get out. The traffic is terrible.

And growth needs to be slowed down. Growth is growing faster than the infrastructure to support it. We have to look at growth because it creates services for schools, roads, healthcare, seniors, economic development—everything like that, it all fits in together.

And the most important thing that I want for Queen Anne's County is quality of life here. It's like our Maryland seal, the heritage of this county is watermen and farmers.

Bay Times & Record Observer

The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

