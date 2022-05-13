Missouri News Headlines Friday, May 13th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to sign a bill into law today (Tues, 10AM) that establishes an IOWA Renewable Fuels Mandate. Legislators provided some exceptions for small gas stations and those that have older equipment -- however, most Iowa gas stations with storage tanks and pumping systems that can handle higher blends of ethanol will have to offer E-15 from at least one pump by the year 2026. New gas stations that open after January First of 2023 will have to sell E-15 from at least half of their dispensers. Governor Reynolds first proposed the concept last year and, after changes, it got bipartisan approval in the legislature this spring -- with 123 legislators voting for it. One critic said forcing a business to sell a product violates the principles of free enterprise. Backers designed the bill to boost sales of soybean-based biodiesel as well.

IOWA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO