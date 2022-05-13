ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri News Headlines Friday, May 13th, 2022

By Learfield News
kmaland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Jefferson City, MO) -- With little time to spare, the Missouri Senate has passed a Congressional redistricting bill. Now it’s up to the governor to take action on the plan. The legislation is made up of six likely Republican districts and two Democratic ones. Getting the proposal across the finish line...

www.kmaland.com

mycouriertribune.com

Impact of Roe v. Wade decision unlikely to change much in Missouri

The recent Supreme Court draft leak continues to make headlines, but local organizations say overturning Roe v. Wade wouldn’t affect much in the state of Missouri. “Practically, not much is going to change in the state of Missouri because for all intents and purposes, abortion is already banned in this state and pregnant people are already fleeing the state and finding ways to access that care outside of the state of Missouri,” said Michelle Trupiano, executive director of the Missouri Family Health Council in Jefferson City.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, May 17th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to sign a bill into law today (Tues, 10AM) that establishes an IOWA Renewable Fuels Mandate. Legislators provided some exceptions for small gas stations and those that have older equipment -- however, most Iowa gas stations with storage tanks and pumping systems that can handle higher blends of ethanol will have to offer E-15 from at least one pump by the year 2026. New gas stations that open after January First of 2023 will have to sell E-15 from at least half of their dispensers. Governor Reynolds first proposed the concept last year and, after changes, it got bipartisan approval in the legislature this spring -- with 123 legislators voting for it. One critic said forcing a business to sell a product violates the principles of free enterprise. Backers designed the bill to boost sales of soybean-based biodiesel as well.
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Effort to Legalize Sports Betting in Missouri is Dead This Legislative Session

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2018, file photo, employees prepare to take bets moments before the new sports book at the Tropicana casino in Atlantic City, N.J., opened. Most of the states that moved quickly to legalize sports betting after a Supreme Court decision last year are still waiting for the expected payoff. Only New Jersey and Delaware saw the tax revenue to their state budgets meet projections. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)
MISSOURI STATE
wnax.com

Down Year for Missouri River Hydropower

Due to low runoff into the Missouri River basin, the Corps of Engineers is predicting that power production from the six main stem dams will be about seventy seven percent of normal this year. The electricity from the dams is distributed through WAPA, or the Western Area Power Administration. WAPA...
NEBRASKA STATE
themissouritimes.com

Central Missouri bridge to be named after Blunt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Efforts to name a major bridge in mid-Missouri after outgoing U.S. Senator Roy Blunt made it to the governor before session concluded. HB 1738 would name the bridge on Highway 54 crossing the Missouri River between Cole and Callaway counties after the longtime Republican legislator.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Missouri lawmakers adjourn; here’s what’s headed to the governor’s desk

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — After five months of debate and long days, the Missouri General Assembly has adjourned, sending dozens of bills to the governor’s desk, including a congressional map and the largest budget in state history.  While lawmakers left the Missouri Capitol with smiles on their faces, there were many ups and downs during […]
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man jailed again in Kansas for failure to appear

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a man on multiple charges after a Sunday arrest. On Sunday, police arrested Jon T. Johnson, 56, Weston Mo, on a District Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. Johnson is also being held...
ATCHISON, KS
kttn.com

Missouri joins other states in lawsuit against Biden administration for reinstating California exemption in Clean Air Act

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office joined a lawsuit challenging the Biden Administration’s decision to allow California to set burdensome and oppressive emissions standards in the manufacturing of motor vehicles as an exemption under the Clean Air Act. “Over 40 percent of the nation’s motor vehicles...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

Take a trip inside KC’s weed farmer’s market

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a billion dollar industry, and Missouri dipped it’s toe in the water when it legalized medical marijuana. Now, Missourians with a medical marijuana card can buy up to 4oz at dispensaries statewide with the proper certification. But Kansas Citians have another option when it comes to shopping for medical marijuana. […]
KANSAS CITY, MO

