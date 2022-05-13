ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

New Details on Activation Date in Erling Haaland’s Manchester City Release Clause Revealed

By Harry Siddall
CityXtra
CityXtra
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vbbrP_0fcsf4XA00

The BBC's Simon Stone has confirmed Erling Haaland's Manchester City release clause can be triggered part-way through his contract, and is well in excess of €150 million.

Earlier this week, Manchester City completed the mammoth signing of Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland.

The Norway international is well-known as one of the most clinical forwards in Europe and the reported £51 million fee City paid to secure his services is extremely good value.

After breaking through the ranks at RB Salzburg, Haaland made the move to the Bundesliga and joined Borussia Dortmund. Since then, he has scored a staggering 85 goals in 88 games for the Black and Yellow.

Pep Guardiola has had to operate without a clinical number nine for almost two years. Sergio Agüero's injury troubles - followed by his departure in 2021 - forced the Catalan into experimenting with a false nine system.

It has provided great success, however, with the Blues now four points away from a fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SKPXH_0fcsf4XA00

Bringing in a player of Haaland's calibre will open up even more possibilities for this star-studded squad, so fans are obviously very excited about his imminent arrival.

IMAGO / Revierfoto

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f48IN_0fcsf4XA00

In the last few days, more information has come to light regarding the Norwegian's contract and the reported release clause City were forced to include.

IMAGO / PA Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gmbjj_0fcsf4XA00

James Ducker from the Telegraph was the first to run with the information, but this has now been confirmed by the BBC's Simon Stone .

IMAGO / Revierfoto

Stone says Haaland's release clause at City can be triggered part-way through his contract, and is in excess of the €150 million reported elsewhere.

He also points out that the club are comfortable with the mammoth size of the fee that would trigger said release - something that would make Haaland by far the most expensive sale in the club's history.

Just like his move to Borussia Dortmund, it seems like including a release clause was a major stipulation in the players' contract.

We saw with Harry Kane's attempted move to the Etihad Stadium last seen that not having that buy-out clause made it near-impossible to agree on a transfer fee.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Sergio Agüero
Person
Simon Stone
BBC

Everton v Brentford: Confirmed team news

Frank Lampard makes three changes to the Everton team that drew 0-0 against already-relegated Watford at Vicarage Road in midweek. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Andre Gomes and Jarrad Branthwaite all come into the side. Demarai Gray drops to the bench, with Fabian Delph and Michael Keane missing out altogether. Everton XI: Pickford,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Newcastle 2-0 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to BBC Sport: "Incredibly disappointed. The way we started to the finish, Newcastle were better. They deserved to win by a mile. It's a really difficult one to accept. "We have to cope with those nights [including the defeat by Spurs] and we didn't cope with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Borussia Dortmund#Rb Salzburg#The Black And Yellow#Catalan#Imago Revierfoto#Norwegian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
ESPN

Wissa's wizardry hands Brentford victory at nine-man Everton

Yoane Wissa created one goal and scored another as Brentford compounded Everton's Premier League relegation woes with a thrilling 3-2 victory at Goodison Park on Sunday that leaves the Merseyside club, who finished with nine men, still in peril. Everton's bright start was rewarded with a first goal since August...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy