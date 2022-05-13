Sunny, hot weather streak continues as triple digits possible this weekend

The mild weather will continue into Wednesday with a lot of sunshine and highs once again in the low-70s. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says some rain is likely Thursday morning with a weak system passing on through. Friday into the weekend looks fair, but it will be turning hot and humid, especially on Saturday. Sunday may bring us some late-day showers and thunderstorms.
Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s. The Boston region will enjoy more beautiful springtime weather on Wednesday. Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies, breezy conditions, and high temperatures in the low 70s. Thursday looks like a cooler day with chances for showers. Daily Local Weather Forecast.
