Syracuse University’s Chancellor is responding to the racially motivated shooting that happened over the weekend claiming ten innocent lives at a supermarket in Buffalo. Kent Syrverud says in a statement to the SU campus community that the act fueled by hatred and racism hits especially close to home. He says the loss of the ten individuals in a predominantly black neighborhood is incalculable and acknowledges two victims were from Central New York. The Chancellor says the ideology of white supremacy that led up to the horrific violence is repugnant beyond words. Syverud says our hearts are with the individuals and families who were impacted by the senseless loss of life and the entire Buffalo community.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO