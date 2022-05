The new Motorola Edge 30 smartphone has been launched in India, the device starts at INR 27,999 which is about $361 for the 6GB model. There is also an 8GB model which will retail for INR 25,999, this is about $387 at the current exchange rate, the handset will is available from a range of retailers from the 19th of May.

RETAIL ・ 5 DAYS AGO