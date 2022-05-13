ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

SNAP FAQ: What Is the Alabama EBT Card and How Can Residents Apply for Benefits?

By Josephine Nesbit
In Alabama, the Food Assistance Division of the Department of Human Resources administers the SNAP program . SNAP is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. Benefits are paid out monthly via EBT cards, which can be used in stores or sometimes even online to purchase food items from participating locations.

Eligibility and benefit amounts are based on income and household size, which are determined by regulations issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. According to the Alabama DHR, the average monthly benefit is about $121.

To apply for Alabama SNAP benefits, you can visit MyDHR to create an account and fill out the online application. You can also call or write the local Food Assistance Office and an application will be sent to you. Or, you can visit the office and get an application to complete while you are there. You may also print an application from the Food Assistance Division website and either fax, mail or take the signed application to your county office.

There’s the Alabama Elderly Simplified Application Project, as well, which is a SNAP application process for households where all members are elderly (age 60 or older) and have no earned income in the month of application.

Once a SNAP application is filed, you will be given or mailed an appointment for an interview with your caseworker.

The county has 30 days from the date you turn in your application to notify you of a decision about your eligibility for SNAP . If you have little or no income or resources, your application may be expedited and you should be notified of a decision within seven days from the date you turn in your application.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : SNAP FAQ: What Is the Alabama EBT Card and How Can Residents Apply for Benefits?

