Family recovering after Berea pool chemical incident

By Ricky Sayer
 4 days ago
A Berea family is recovering after a chemical reaction sent five people to the hospital Wednesday. The family had been mixing pool cleaning chemicals inside their home when an unexpected reaction took place, filling the home with hazardous fumes.

"I couldn't move, my whole body was aching," said Tatum Campbell, an 8-year-old girl who was in the same room where the chemicals were being mixed. She described it as being difficult to breathe.

Her mother, Melissa Campbell, told LEX18 News that her husband remains hospitalized with chemical burns. He was still on oxygen as of Thursday morning, but is expected to be released in the coming days. All five family members in the home at the time were hospitalized.

Tatum was rescued from a bedroom window by firefighters, her mother said. The chemicals mixed were chlorine tablets and liquid pool cleaner.

"It's pool chemicals we use every day in our pool and we never have any issue with it," Melissa Campbell said.

On Thursday, she got back inside her home. She said it smelled like a swimming pool.

The traumatic event has had a real impact on Tatum, who told her mom she doesn't want to go back home. Still, she's very thankful for the firefighters who she believes saved her life.

“I wonder what would happen if they were an hour late," Tatum asked her mom.

“Oh it could have been way worse but we acted quick and everyone’s safe you know," she replied.

