ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Giant hog farm CAFO permit granted in Wisconsin

By Ken Stark
Wisconsin Examiner
Wisconsin Examiner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25wzo3_0fcsdV6i00

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Comments / 1

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin dairy farm turns to solar panels to power operation

UNION GROVE, Wis. — As energy costs go up, the Mighty Grand Dairy in Kenosha County turned to solar panels to power its operations. The farm’s owner, Dave Daniels, recently dedicated a plot of land to bi-facial solar panels. This lets the farm continue collecting energy, whether it’s a cloudy or snowy day.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
news8000.com

Bird flu found in flocks in two more Wisconsin counties

MADISON, Wis. — Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza — commonly known as bird flu — have been found in domestic flocks in two more Wisconsin counties, the state’s Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Monday. The latest confirmed cases were in Dunn and...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Survey: Value of Wisconsin farmland continues year-over-year increases

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's quarterly survey found Wisconsin farmland was worth 13 percent more than in 2021. As Wisconsin farmers plant crops this spring, the value of farmland in the state is already growing this year. The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s quarterly survey of agricultural lenders shows the...
WISCONSIN STATE
dakotafreepress.com

McCleerey Sues to Boot Too-Recent Wisconsin Voter and Oath-Breaker Manhart from District 1 Ballot

The press and the court may catch up with Wisconsin voter but South Dakota House candidate Logan Manhart. Last week I reported that Manhart, who spent a lot of 2021 politicking in Wisconsin, who voted in Wisconsin’s April 2021 election, and whose Wisconsin voter registration was still active as of May 5, 2022, had broken the law when he filed his declaration of candidacy. In that declaration at the top of his nominating petition, Manhart swore that he was eligible to seek the office of South Dakota Representative. But legislators have to have resided in South Dakota for two years preceding the election in which they are candidates. Voting in Wisconsin on April 6, 2021 means Manhart was a legal, voting resident of Wisconsin until at least that date, which is only 1.6 years before the November 8, 2022, general election at which Manhart seeks District 1’s votes, which means Manhart lied on his nominating petition and invalidated his candidacy.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
wisfarmer.com

13-year-old Wisconsin cow named 2021 Star of the Breed

Blondin Goldwyn Subliminal-ETS owned by Budjon Farms and Peter and Lyn Vail has been named as the 2021 Star of the Breed. According to Holstein Association USA, the Star of the Breed award was introduced in 2007 to honor an elite Registered Holstein® cow with outstanding production and exceptional type. With a classification score of EX-97 4E and lifetime production record of over 310,000 pounds of milk, Subliminal embodies the award.
LOMIRA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State health officials are urging the residents of seven Wisconsin counties who stopped wearing masks when COVID-19 cases fell across the state to grab them again when they leave home. The Department of Health Services issued the recommendation Monday after the most recent weekly update from...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hog Farm#Creative Commons License#Cafo
WSAW

Stockbox program helps central Wisconsin seniors

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A program that helps seniors with food insecurity is gaining ground in central Wisconsin. It started less than a year ago in Portage County and is already making a difference to people in need. It’s called the Stockbox program. Several counties in central Wisconsin now...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Van Deurzen announces run for Wisconsin’s 5th Assembly District

KAUKAUNA — Democrat Joseph “Joey” Van Deurzen has filed to run in the November 2022 election to represent Wisconsin’s 5th District in the state Assembly. The district includes the city of Kaukauna, along with much of northeast Outagamie County and part of Brown County. The seat...
KAUKAUNA, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Avian flu discovered in wild red foxes in Wisconsin

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has confirmed that three wild red fox kits tested positive for a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza that is currently affecting domestic and wild birds in Wisconsin. These cases represent the first detections of HPAI in wild Wisconsin mammals. Similar...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

FOX6 viewers report scam letters across southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE - A household name in digital security and identity theft protection is being impersonated by con artists. Mail carriers have unknowingly dropped the scam letter into mailboxes across southeast Wisconsin, including Robert Helbling’s mailbox in Burlington. "I don't know how I got this letter," said Helbling. "It said...
fox47.com

More pavement buckles reported in southern Wisconsin Friday amid record May heat

PORTAGE, Wis. — Crews are repairing multiple pavement buckles in southern Wisconsin Friday evening as a record-breaking streak of May heat continues. A pavement buckle was reported around 2:15 p.m. on southbound U.S. Highway 51 at mile marker 95.1 in the Portage area. All southbound lanes are closed as of 3:45 p.m, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
PORTAGE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin's Master Cheesemaker share his love of cheese

MADISON, Wis.–– The Badger State is home to 1,200 licensed cheesemakers, but few have mastered the art of making cheese quite like Gary Grossen. Grossen is one of less than 80 who holds the title of Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker. At the Center for Research at the University of...
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

This Wisconsin Town Was Named Among The Most Beautiful In America

Many people have different opinions on where the most beautiful spots in America are, Some will say, Maine, Vermont, and Washington. While others will mention Hawaii and Texas. Everyone has their preference, but when a major national platform honors you, it means you really are beautiful in many people's eyes. This Wisconsin town has been listed as one of the most beautiful in the USA.
WISCONSIN STATE
whby.com

Lakefly hatch underway on Lake Winnebago

OSHKOSH, Wis–The shores of Lake Winnebago are buzzing this week. The annual spring lakefly hatch began to emerge from the water over the weekend. Billions of lakeflies swarm the areas around the lake for about a week or so before dying off and leaving behind piles of carcasses. This year’s hatch was a week later than the usual Mothers Day arrival, likely due to lower than average water temperatures.
Wisconsin Examiner

It’s hard to ignore some facts about the largest hog Confined Animal Feed Operation in Wisconsin

After the so-called Roth II hog factory in the town of Marietta, Crawford County, was granted a Wisconsin Pollution Elimination Discharge Permit by the Department of Natural Resources, Forest Jahnke, a  longtime opponent of such giant operations told me, “To me, it says a CAFO of any type and size can be sited anywhere in […] The post It’s hard to ignore some facts about the largest hog Confined Animal Feed Operation in Wisconsin appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin Examiner

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wisconsin Examiner is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site offering a fresh perspective on politics and policy in our state. As the largest news bureau covering state government, the Examiner will offer investigative reporting and daily coverage dedicated to the public interest. In Wisconsin’s great progressive tradition, we aim to hold the powerful accountable to the people, follow the money, and dig out the truth. Although we give you the inside scoop, we are not a publication for “insiders.” Instead, we cover stories and voices that too often go unheard. We take our inspiration from the motto emblazoned on a ceiling in our state Capitol: “The Will of the People Is the Law of the Land.” The Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence.

 https://wisconsinexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy