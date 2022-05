Two men were found dead of gunshot wounds in a Woodbridge apartment Sunday afternoon, the first of two fatal shootings in eastern Prince William County yesterday. Police were called to the Woodbridge Station Apartments located in the 13600 block of Mary’s Way at 4:06 p.m. after a resident discovered a bullet hole in his ceiling appearing to have come from the above apartment. A bullet fragment was also found on the resident’s floor.

WOODBRIDGE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO