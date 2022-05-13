Java Nation Plans to Open Kentlands Location This Month
In January 2021 we let you know that Java Nation would be moving in to 121 Market Street in the Kentlands neighborhood of Gaithersburg, which was formerly a Starbucks. After a few delays, Java Nation has said it plans to open its...
Burtons Grill & Bar at 109 Commerce Square Pl at the Kentlands in Gaithersburg, which was originally scheduled to open in late May, will now be opening in mid-June, according to representantes from the location. We’re told the delay is due to shipping issues with some of the restaurant’s equipment. The restaurant is currently hiring and permanent signage was installed on the building earlier this month. Menu items will include braised short ribs, filet mignon, chicken risotto, and market fresh seafood.
Last week we reported that signage was up at the upcoming Homesense at 12013 Rockville Pike in Rockville, the former site of A.C. Moore. Now we know the discount home furnishing store will be opening on Thursday, June 16th, according to the Homesense website. The store will be open from 8am until 10pm on opening day.
Founded by Christophe Roux, a third-generation baker who grew up near Saint-Tropez on the French Riviera, and his son Benjamin, Boulangerie Chritophe has opened its first Montgomery County. The bakery is located in a new building in Cabin John Village. The first location, in Georgetown, opened in February of 2017....
Last April we let you know about North Pointe at Flower Hill, a new 16,000 SF retail and restaurant center located at 18251 Flower Hill Way in Gaithersburg. The project is located behind the new Gentleman Jim’s location, which is a sister property to this project and other Flower Hill properties.
The pickle bar has returned to Silver Spring mainstay Parkway Deli & Restaurant, according to a post on the outlet’s Facebook page. “Back by popular demand — PICKLE BAR is now open!” the Facebook post reads. The news was reported by PoPville earlier today. The Washington Post’s...
Back in January we let you know that Loft was closing its Congressional Plaza location in Rockville and that J.Crew Factory would be its replacement at 1637 Rockville Pike. The clothing store is now open. Prior to its opening, a Federal Realty Representative told us that they are “excited to welcome yet another favorite brand to Congressional Plaza. J.Crew will join a robust retail line-up including most recent additions Athleta and Lands’ End. J.Crew is expected to open in summer 2022, and will be located between Ulta Beauty and Appalachian Springs.”
In March we let you know that Scratch Kitchen & Bistro will be taking over the location that was formerly home to CB Acai and House of Fortune at 18062 Georgia Avenue in Olney. The new restaurant has previously announced on Instagram that it planned to hold its grand opening on Sunday, May 15th, but a few construction delays have pushed things back and the restaurant is now hoping to open in late June.
A couple weeks back we let you know that Doki Toki, a dessert shop that will offer Japanese desserts, including ice cream, mochi donuts, milk tea, and a “lot of other desserts”, will be opening in Gaithersburg’s Downtown Crown neighborhood. Last week signage went up, and we have been told that the dessert spot will be opening on Wednesday, May 18th.
Philly has its cheesesteaks. Chicago has its deep dish pizza. And DC has its chicken wings — and mambo sauce. Some say the soul of DC is go-go music and mambo sauce. Others say, if you don’t know what mambo sauce is, you live in Washington…but you don’t live in DC. I may have grown up in Manhattan, but I’ve been in DC for three decades. I have a bottle of mambo sauce in the fridge and a back-up supply in the cabinet.Like go-go music, DC’s official sound, and the District’s official cocktail, the gin rickey, mambo sauce is the taste of DC.
Summer is the season for farm-fresh food and Cabin John Village’s newly designed plaza is the perfect setting for celebrating local farmers and artisans. Warmer, longer days also call for movies under the stars, when friends and family can gather for a relaxing evening of free entertainment. Kids activities and fitness classes round out seasonal programming for our Potomac community.
Lately, it seems like Bethesda is the place to open up an outpost of some of the DMV’s (and NYC’s) hippest restaurant chains. This tony neighborhood in the Maryland suburbs is historically not known as a restaurant hotspot, thanks to many corporate chain options, but that reputation is steadily changing.
With recent temperatures in the 80s in DC, it may feel like spring is almost over, but the Washington area still has plenty of spring flowers ready to burst at parks and gardens. One of the most anticipated: peonies. By this time next week, the mostly pink blooms at Schwartz Peony Garden in Seneca Creek State Park in Gaithersburg should be at their fullest glory: peak bloom is expected to be May 23 to 28, says park ranger Erik Ledbetter.
Due to the inclement weather forecast, the Edith Throckmorton Neighborhood Park opening that was scheduled for Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. was initially postponed until Saturday, May 14th and has been postponed again until Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. Montgomery Parks again postponed the reopening of...
A new El Salvadorian restaurant is coming to 19114 Montgomery Village Ave, the former Einstein Bagel Bros location in the Montgomery Village Shopping Center. The owners of the restaurant say they are almost finished with construction and are hoping to open sometime next month. The restaurant will serve popular Salvadorian dishes like pupusas, tamales, and yuca con chicharron, as well as traditional Salvadorian cuisine such as pastelitos. The name of the restaurant has yet to be announced. La Poteria, which sells Colombian street food and coffee, is located next door. Einstein Bros closed its Montgomery Village store in December of last year and has additional Montgomery County locations in Chevy Chase, Gaithersburg, and Silver Spring.
The transfer of the lease for the Old Post Office on Pennsylvania Avenue, formerly held by the Trump Organization, to CGI Merchant Group has been completed. The $375 million dollar sale was finalized on May 11, 2022. The Trump International Washington D.C. hotel closed the same day, as the new owners will re-flag the property as the city’s first Waldorf-Astoria, set to open by early summer.
With nearly 80% of American travelers planning trips during 2022, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best Summer Travel Destinations and the D.C. Metro area has come in 2nd place behind Orlando, Florida. To help travelers plan the perfect summer getaway, WalletHub compared 100 metro...
The demolition of the Landmark Mall in Alexandria, Virginia, began earlier this week. The area where the mall currently stands is set to be redeveloped into an Inova hospital and a multi-purpose space. The area is being rebranded as the “West End.”. The mall, which has long been vacant,...
LAUREL, Md. — Over the weekend, two political figures suffered strokes, which in turn caused Trei Massie of Laurel, Maryland, to reflect on his journey to fitness. Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen reported he had a “minor stroke” but is expecting to go back to work this week after treatment at George Washington University Hospital.
In January we reported that “opening Soon” signage was up on the windows of Chicken Basket at 30 N. Summit Ave. in Gaithersburg. We stopped by the location today and construction was ongoing, including work on the building’s signage. We were told that the restaurant should be reopening soon, but were not given any timeframe. A building fire closed the restaurant back in April 2019.
The boat bar has opened for summer at Hello Betty, the new seafood restaurant at Pike & Rose. It is located inside the Canopy by Hilton hotel at 940 Rose Avenue. But you can take a short cut right to the bar through the blue and yellow door on the Grand Park Avenue side of the hotel. A christening ceremony will be held for the boat bar - and, yes, it is a real boat - on May 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM, and will include a complimentary champagne toast.
