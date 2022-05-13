ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why FIGS Shares Are Trading Lower Today

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rB56y_0fcsb3nH00
  • FIGS Inc FIGS reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 26.4% year-on-year, to $110.10 million, missing the consensus of $116.92 million.
  • Active customers grew 31.1% to 2 million, and the average order value increased 16% to $116.
  • The gross margin contracted by 40 basis points to 71.2%, driven by higher air freight spending and increased ocean and air freight rates.
  • The operating expenses rose 39.7% Y/Y to $64.7 million.
  • The operating margin was 12.5%, and operating income for the quarter fell 14.4% to $13.7 million.
  • The company held $189.4 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $25 million increased by 2.6%, and the adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 530 basis points to 22.7%.
  • EPS of $0.05 missed the analyst consensus of $0.06.
  • Outlook: FIGS cuts FY22 sales outlook to $510 million - $530 million from $550 million - $560 million, versus the consensus of $556.5 million.
  • The company expects an FY22 gross margin of 67% - 68%, versus the previous outlook of 70%+, primarily due to a significant increase in the use of air freight to help mitigate supply chain challenges.
  • Price Action: FIGS shares are trading lower by 23.9% at $9.78 in premarket on the last check Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Moderna And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US crude oil futures traded lower, dropping around 0.5% on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed sharply higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Buy Around $4M Of 5 Penny Stocks

US stock futures traded slightly lower this morning on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figs#Figs Inc Figs#Y Y#Ebitda
Benzinga

1B Shiba Inu Burned In The Last 48 Hours, Whale Acquires 110 Billion SHIB

In a Twitter post, @shibburn mentioned that the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD community had transferred 948.6 million SHIB to dead wallets. Whales continue to accumulate SHIB in recent transactions. According to WhaleStats, a large Ethereum investor, whose wallet is titled "BlueWhale0073", has purchased over $1.4 million in SHIB – that's over...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Warren Buffett Exits Wells Fargo And Buys Stake In Its Rival Bank

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-B) bought $3 billion worth of shares in Citigroup Inc C in Q1, giving the group a stake of about 2.8%, according to filings with regulators. The investment came as Berkshire sold the remainder of its position in Wells Fargo & Co WFC, a rival bank that had been a staple in Buffett’s portfolio for more than three decades, Financial Times reported.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Preview: MediWound's Earnings

MediWound MDWD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that MediWound will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11. MediWound bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Kala Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kala Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.36. Revenue was down $1.89 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Peering Into UiPath's Recent Short Interest

UiPath's (NYSE:PATH) short percent of float has fallen 13.0% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 17.32 million shares sold short, which is 5.69% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Microvast Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

Microvast Holdings Inc MVST shares are trading higher by 20.83% at $4.06 after the company reported first-quarter financial results. Microvast reported quarterly losses of 15 cents per share. The company also reported $36.70 million in sales this quarter. "Our first-quarter revenue performance exceeded our expectations and our order book looks...
STOCKS
Benzinga

The Final Call: Time To Buy These Undervalued Stocks

On CNBC's "The Final Call," Carter Worth named Intuit Inc. INTU. Shares of the company have lost more than 40% year to date. Tony Zhang said, “I’m trying to catch a falling knife” with ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. He added that he was “buying a long-dated call option on Cathie Wood,” founder of ARK Invest, which has $60 billion in assets.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Apple Shares Today?

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Apple Inc AAPL, are trading higher amid overall market strength as stocks rebound from recent weakness. The tech sector at large has experienced volatility amid rate hike concerns. Apple shares otherwise saw weakness last week and were trading lower amid...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Weber

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Weber WEBR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyzing T. Rowe Price Gr's Short Interest

T. Rowe Price Gr's (NASDAQ:TROW) short percent of float has fallen 7.43% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.85 million shares sold short, which is 4.86% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

So What's Happening With Inspirato Shares Rising Today?

Shares of several companies in the hotels, restaurant & leisure sector, including Inspirato Inc (NASDAQ: ISPO), are trading higher as stocks rebound from recent weakness. Stocks have experienced volatility this year amid Fed policy tightening measures. Markets were otherwise trading lower last week amid continued volatility as investors digest the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Spirit Airlines Shares Are Taking Off Today

Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE shares are trading higher Monday after JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU launched a hostile takeover bid for the discount airline. JetBlue announced that it has filed a "Vote No" proxy statement urging Spirit shareholders to vote against Spirit's proposed combination with Frontier Group Holdings Inc ULCC at the company's upcoming special shareholder meeting.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
43K+
Followers
133K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy