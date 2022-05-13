Three People Survive Plane Crash In Owensboro

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A person was hurt when a car exploded in Uniontown Monday night, according to the Uniontown Fire Department. They say they were called out to a fire on Sixth Street. When they got there, they say they found a car full involved from the explosion.
PHILPOT, Ky. (WEHT) – The Masonville Fire Department (MFD) responded to a two-vehicle wreck near Philpot. MFD says around 11:08 a.m. on May 16, it was dispatched to the report of a possible two-vehicle accident with injuries in the 6100 block of Interstate I-165 near Crane Pond Road. The fire department says first responders spotted […]
HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — Police say two people are dead after a police-involved shooting that happened after an officer as well as Good Samaritans stopped to help a vehicle on the side of the road. According to Indiana State Police, a Palmyra police officer stopped to help a driver at around 9:30 p.m. Monday. The […]
A Meade County teenager has been killed in a three-vehicle accident. Kentucky State Police said troopers responded to the wreck Friday afternoon at approximately 3:50 in the 300 block of Bypass Road in Brandenburg. State police said the preliminary investigation revealed a 16-year-old was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado and...
BIMBLE, KY (May 16, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 12:10 AM KSP Post 10 Harlan received a 911 call of a three vehicle collision on U.S. 25E in the Bimble community of Knox County. Trooper Kyle Trosper responded along...
The pedestrian who was struck and killed in the early morning hours of Sunday has been identified by the coroner's office. Terry Lee Capshaw, 52, of southwestern Louisville, died when he was walking along the Gene Snyder Freeway around 2:45 a.m. Preliminary investigations by the Louisville Metro Police Department's Traffic...
GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Troopers say a shooting led to a heavy law enforcement presence near the Love’s Truck Stop off Highway 41 in Gibson County. Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle tells Eyewitness News that it started as a domestic situation and the male suspect fled the scene. He says a 32-year-old Louisville […]
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Authorities said the man accused of shooting an Owensboro police officer was arrested Sunday morning in Spencer County, Indiana. It all started when authorities said Bronson Lindsey, 32, of Rockport robbed an Owensboro convenience store on East 25th Street at gunpoint Saturday night. Angela Young was about to do her closing […]
Deputies have released the names of two people injured in a wreck on Madisonville Road at Pleasant Grove Road Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriffs deputies say a jeep driven by Haydon Stites of Lafayette was on Pleasant Grove Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled into the path of a truck driven by Karen Franco of Hopkinsville that was northbound on Madisonville Road.
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Around 5:27 p.m. Monday, the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office warned drivers to avoid an oil spill north of Owensville. They said the large oil spill was at the SR 64/SR 65 junction. Eyewitness News talked to Gibson County dispatch and they told us they aren’t sure how the spill got […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched after a woman was shot and injured by an Orbeez gun Saturday evening. According to a police report, officers responded to Tennessee Street after the victim was shot. Police say the woman had minor injuries to her right arm and declined medical attention. […]
A woman was injured on Saturday in Evansville after police say she was the victim of a drive-by style "Orbeez" shooting. Officers were called to the area of E. Tennessee Street and Stringtown Road around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday for a criminal mischief report. When they got there, police say...
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department says a teenager led officers on a short pursuit Sunday morning that ended in a crash. The day before, officers say they responded to the area of Southtown Boulevard and Gemini Drive for a reported firearm discharge. The victim told police she was driving on Southtown Boulevard […]
SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. — A Spencer County man was arrested by Indiana State Police over the weekend for shooting a police officer and stealing his vehicle. ISP troopers, along with other agencies, were called Saturday night to the area of Rockport in response to a suspect involved in the shooting of an Owensboro, Kentucky police officer. The suspect also allegedly then stole the officer’s vehicle.
BRANDENBURG, Ky. — A family is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old they say was killed in a Friday evening crash in Meade County. Gracie Prater's father Mike, mother Gena, and boyfriend JJ Gavin all reflected on her legacy saying she was one you could consistently count on to turn your day around.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was killed on the Gene Snyder Freeway early Sunday morning. LMPD spokesman Alicia Smiley said a person walking southbound on the Interstate 265 ramp was hit by a vehicle around 2:45 a.m. that was entering the interstate from National Turnpike. The crash caused...
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man suffered critical injuries during a home invasion assault on Rabbit Flat Road. Monday night at approximately 10:20, Sgt. Clay Boone and Deputies Nick Pruitt and Erik Franklin along with EMS were dispatched to the 2500 block of Rabbit Flat Road after a 911 caller said two males assaulted a man inside his home.
