First responders are on the scene of a vehicle wreck and fire near the intersection of Swancott Road and Pryor Road in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County. Don Webster, spokeperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., said two people were injured in the single-vehicle wreck. One was taken by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital for treatment, while the other was taken by ambulance.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO