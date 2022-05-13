ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

U.S. gas prices set record for fourth straight day

By Justin Boggs
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21fajW_0fcsahvb00

The average for a gallon of regular gas reached an all-time high of $4.44 on Friday after increasing by 2 cents overnight, AAA said.

FIND THE LOWEST GAS PRICES IN YOUR AREA - kgun9.com/tracking-gas-prices

Friday's price hike marked the fourth straight day gas prices set a record high in the U.S.

According to AAA, gas has increased 16 cents in the last week, 35 cents in the last month and $1.41 in the last year. This week's records topped the nation’s previous record of $4.33 set back on March 11.

Several states — California, Nevada and Hawaii — are averaging more than $5 per gallon. Meanwhile, two states — Oklahoma and Kansas— still have average gas prices below $4 a gallon.

AAA cited decreased supply of global oil and increased demand for the rising prices.

“With the cost of oil accounting for more than half of the pump price, more expensive oil means more expensive gasoline,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “These prices are creeping closer to those record-high levels of early March.”

The cost of crude oil jumped significantly from December 2021 through March 2022, going from a low of $65 a barrel to a high of $119.

The sting Americans are feeling at gas stations is shared throughout the world. For instance, the Canadian Automobile Association reports gas hit $5.56 (U.S. dollars) a gallon on Friday. The U.K. is reporting the equivalent of $7.68 a gallon.

Diesel fuel also continues to set records, reaching $5.56 a gallon on Friday.

Report a typo

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Crude oil prices are sinking. So why are gas prices still high?

The price of crude oil has dropped significantly compared to a month ago, but drivers in the U.S. are still experiencing sticker shock at the gas pump. Crude oil is down more than $20 a barrel, or a decline of almost 20%, from its March peak. But gas prices remain elevated, costing an average of $4.11 a gallon at stations across the U.S., according to GasBuddy, a service that tracks fuel prices. That means prices at the pump have dipped about 5% during the same time.
TRAFFIC
Boston

Here’s why gas prices keep getting higher and higher — and when they may come down

Everything from the war in Ukraine to the politics behind oil prices could be to blame for high pump price tags. If you’ve filled up your tank in recent weeks, it’s possible you winced at the total bill. That’s because gas prices are through the roof — both regular unleaded and diesel fuels are at the highest-ever recorded average price in Massachusetts, according to AAA.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
money.com

Gas Prices Are Spiking Again and Could Hit a New Record High Soon

Gas prices are rising rapidly, yet again. The national average for a gallon of regular is up 11 cents in one week and now sits just 5 cents below the all-time high notched in March. At this rate, gas prices could reach a new record high very soon — perhaps even over the weekend.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Gas Stations#Automobile#Aaa#Americans
Kiplinger

Will Gas Prices Ever Go Down?

As it becomes increasingly painful to fill up your gas tank, you might well be wondering: Will gas prices go down at some point?. Fuel prices feel like they've been on a never-ending ride higher of late. A year ago, the national average price of regular unleaded was $2.96 per gallon, according to travel website AAA. A month ago, it was $4.12. Today, it's $4.33. And it's probably heading higher still this spring.
TRAFFIC
click orlando

Florida gas prices top national average in 7-cent jump

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida on Friday joined a growing number of states that have recently surpassed the record-breaking national average for the cost of regular gasoline, according to AAA. The auto club’s May 13 report listed an average price of $4.432 for the U.S. and $4.466 for Florida, marking...
FLORIDA STATE
FOXBusiness

Gas prices could soon reach $4.75, expert says

The national average retail price for a gallon of regular gasoline is projected to reach $4.75 over the next two weeks, according to an industry expert. On Monday, the national average hit a record high of $4.48 per gallon, according to data from AAA. Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
FOXBusiness

National gas price average hits new high on Sunday at $4.47 per gallon

The national average gas price hit a record high, and is expected to continue rising as the energy supply crunch in the U.S. rages on. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. rose to a record Sunday morning to $4.47, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Saturday was $4.452.
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

US gas prices could surge to $4.50 a gallon, expert says

Gas prices hit another record Wednesday, but one expert projects things could get even worse for U.S. motorists. The national average retail price for a gallon of regular gasoline reached $4.40. However, Andy Lipow, the president of Lipow Oil Associates, estimated that the national average could soon surge as high as $4.50 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy