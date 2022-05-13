ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Driver OK after truck rolls over during crash with sedan on Northeast Side, police say

KSAT 12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – Two drivers are lucky to have avoided serious injury following a vehicle crash on the city’s Northeast Side...

www.ksat.com

Comments / 1

Related
KSAT 12

Car burglars target NW Side neighborhood, shoot at car owner

SAN ANTONIO – People in a Northwest Side neighborhood are still trying to shake off the after-effects of a frightening morning which included burglars shooting at a car owner. San Antonio police responded to the 8100 block of Babe Ruth after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday for a call about shots...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Antonio, TX
Accidents
KSAT 12

Victim left shaking after string of robberies on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a string of robberies that plagued the Northwest Side last week, leaving one victim with anxiety and fear. SAPD said Monday no arrests have been made in the cases yet. One of the victims, Daniel Galvan III, said the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sedan#Traffic Accident
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

15-year-old victim shot and killed near west-side elementary school, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — A 15-year-old victim was shot and killed on the west side on Monday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Alston Street around 3:15 p.m. on Monday. Police Chief William McManus said that the victim went down the street to meet someone and was shot after an argument. He confirmed that investigators are hearing the argument may have had to do with money.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
news4sanantonio.com

Man had mission to burn down 5G cell phone towers due to anti-government views, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police have made an arrest related to the burning of a cell phone tower on the far West side of town last year. Coley Lane Dupre, 19, has been taken into custody and charged with arson for her role in the cell phone tower fire that happened on May 24, 2021 in the 1800 block of Hunt Lane. According to an arrest report, the Texas Rangers investigated the suspicious fire and found someone willing to speak about it. The witness waived her rights and agreed to speak with investigators about the fire and who was involved. Police learned that Dupre was with the man who was seen on surveillance footage wearing an orange shirt and white hard hat, as he set a fire inside the cell phone tower, causing damage to the structure. That man has been identified as Sean Smith, 28, and he is said to possess anti-government views and has a mission to burn down 5G cell phone towers, according to the affidavit.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Mexican national drowns while swimming in Guadalupe River

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man from Mexico has drowned while swimming in the Guadalupe River. New Braunfels Police say it happened at around 6 P.M. Saturday. That’s when officers were called to the 1400 block of Gruene Road. Witnesses say the man had been swimming near...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy