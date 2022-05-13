Deadly Wrong Way Crash On Gratigny Parkway Ramp

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One man was killed in a deadly wrong way crash early Thursday morning on the Gratigny Parkway.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. on the southbound ramp to State Road 826/Palmetto Expressway.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a tractor trailer, heading westbound on the Gratigny Parkway, exited onto the southbound ramp to the Palmetto Expressway when it slammed into a red Dodge pickup truck that was heading in the wrong direction.

“This guy is coming the wrong way, and I mean I see it, but it was coming too fast,” said Johnny Cuba, the driver of the tractor trailer.

Cuba said as exited onto the ramp, he saw headlights coming at him.

“Immediately I tried to not crash. I turned to the side but no, we crashed,” he said.

The driver of the pickup truck was killed, Cuba was not harmed.

An investigation is underway into how the driver of the pickup truck ended up going the wrong way on the ramp.