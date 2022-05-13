ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadly Wrong Way Crash On Gratigny Parkway Ramp

By CBSMiami.com Team
 3 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One man was killed in a deadly wrong way crash early Thursday morning on the Gratigny Parkway.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. on the southbound ramp to State Road 826/Palmetto Expressway.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a tractor trailer, heading westbound on the Gratigny Parkway, exited onto the southbound ramp to the Palmetto Expressway when it slammed into a red Dodge pickup truck that was heading in the wrong direction.

“This guy is coming the wrong way, and I mean I see it, but it was coming too fast,” said Johnny Cuba, the driver of the tractor trailer.

Cuba said as exited onto the ramp, he saw headlights coming at him.

“Immediately I tried to not crash. I turned to the side but no, we crashed,” he said.

The driver of the pickup truck was killed, Cuba was not harmed.

An investigation is underway into how the driver of the pickup truck ended up going the wrong way on the ramp.

Wanda Mckinney
3d ago

Sometimes it's a sad situation 😞 ppl aren't happy with life and they figure that's the only solution. Surely the pickup truck driver had a death wish and he succeeded at no fault of the tractor-trailer driver, or he was intoxicated or impaired. R.I.P.

LiveLovely
3d ago

Theres alot of wrong way crashes happening here. It makes me think that the illegals who are not familiar with our country and its roads are getting access to a vehicle and causing these crashes. Its just been too many, and thats a situation that would make alot of sense.

