Police in Virginia have identified the person who was killed in a shooting during a carjacking at a gas station in Alexandria. Jordan Poteat, 18, was killed Friday afternoon on the 2300 block of Richmond Highway. Police arrived at the gas station and found Poteat dead and another male shot. Police said initial evidence showed that the incident began as an alleged carjacking that involved five people.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO