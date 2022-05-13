ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

BC3 Softball team to host a team from The Bronx today with national trip on the line

By Bob Cupp
wbut.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Butler County Community College Softball team will host Monroe College-Bronx in a best-of-three series beginning at 3pm today, with the second game set for 5:30pm. The series will be played at...

www.wbut.com

wbut.com

SRU Alum Recognized As Top Teacher

A former Slippery Rock University student who is now teaching in North Carolina is receiving high praise, and some cash, for being a leader in her field. Victoria Lightfoot is a teacher at Milbrook Magnet Elementary in Raleigh and a 2010 graduate at SRU. She was recently named as one of 60 recipients of the Milken Education Award. It honors early-to-mid career teachers for their achievements.
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Vince Williams joins Pine-Richland coaching staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Steeler is joining the football coaching staff at Pine-Richland High School.Vince Williams is the new linebackers coach for the Rams, first-year head coach Jon LeDonne announced Monday on Twitter. "Excited to welcome Vince Williams @VinnyVidiVici98 to the coaching staff," he tweeted.Williams retired in July 2021 after eight seasons in Pittsburgh. The linebacker played 14 regular-season games in his final season with the black and gold. He was drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. In 121 career regular-season games, Williams tallied 444 tackles, 48 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks.LeDonne left Penn Hills High in February to take the job as the Rams' new head coach. He led the Indians to WPIAL and PIAA titles in 2018.He replaced Steve Campos, who resigned in December 2021 for health reasons.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WETM 18 News

Tioga Downs reveals lineup for summer concert series

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) — Tioga Downs has released their 2022 Summer Concert Series lineup, announcing several bands that will play at the casino throughout July and August. Tickets for the summer concert series will go on sale Tuesday, May 17th at 10:00 a.m. They will be available for purchase at the Tioga Downs Gift Shop, […]
NICHOLS, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Greyhound passengers stranded in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Greyhound Bus passengers were stuck waiting to catch their bus out of Pittsburgh. Some riders had been stuck inside the terminal for hours, or in some cases, even days.Greyhound told KDKA that the issue arose from a network delay due to cancellations out of New York City.In return, that has impacted Pittsburgh and the departing passengers.One woman, who had been traveling since Thursday, said she spent hours in several different cities while trying to get to her destination.She's not the only one sharing these issues."It comes over the speakers that 'all buses are delayed until further notice...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Summer events in Washington County, PA

WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA (WTRF)– If you are looking for something fun to do this summer, you don’t have to go too far.   ***Event list*** Washington County Pennsylvania has a long list of upcoming events from sports, music, history and more. They have something for the whole family.   Presidents of the Washington County Chamber […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Truck flips on Market St. Bridge

Follansbee, W.Va. (WTRF) – Brooke County officials say a truck flipped on the Market St. Bridge connecting Follansbee and Steubenville Sunday night. The accident happened at around 8 p.m. and Steubenville Police say the driver was not injured. Details are limited at this time, 7News will bring you updates as they come in.
FOLLANSBEE, WV
Newswatch 16

Soppressata contest held in Lackawanna County

CHILDS, Pa. — It was a tough competition in Lackawanna County. The Meredith Hose Company held their Soppressata Contest for the 26th time. Twenty-five people submitted their cured meats for judging by Mindi Ramsey and the Lackawanna County Sheriff Mark McAndrew. More than 100 other people joined them to...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

PSP wants to know who these guys are

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is looking for two people who may be connected to a tractor theft. According to a PSP news release, the two men were seen walking into a truck stop located at the 17000 block of Smock Drive in Cochranton (in Crawford County). The men then purchased a yellow, reflective […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Stroudsburg Herald

The Lodge at Woodloch Named #4 Hotel in the United States on TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice

May 16, 2022 - Hawley, PA: Nearly 16 years ago this June, The Lodge at Woodloch first opened its doors. The luxurious spa resort was designed as a destination like no other in the Northeast. The intent was to create a wellness respite for guests to find a personal awakening through discovering stress-relieving outlets to help them along their wellness journeys. The well-regarded spa experts and ownership team carefully selected the land, overlooking a 15-acre lake and naturally occurring cranberry bog knowing that Hawley, Pennsylvania was a perfect location, providing easy access from New York City, Philadelphia, and other major cities.
HAWLEY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man stabbed in North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in stable condition this morning after he was found stabbed on the North Side, according to police.The man suffered a stab wound to his back and torso at 8 Allegheny Center yesterday.He was alert and breathing and is expected to survive.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Accused shooter's town still shocked following shooting

Police cars lined the streets of an otherwise quiet neighborhood in the small town of Conklin in Broome County Sunday. No one on this block, or anywhere in the Southern Tier, could have ever expected it to house an accused mass shooter. In the days to follow, local leaders say they will be left with nothing but questions.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
wbut.com

Latest COVID Update Sees Local Hospitalizations Increase

Local hospitalization rates connected to COVID-19 have risen slightly over the past week. According to the Butler Health System, as of Monday morning 11 patients were hospitalized with COVID at Butler Memorial Hospital with two in the ICU. This is four more COVID patients hospitalized and two more COVID patients...
BUTLER, PA
rewind1077.com

Elmira man killed in Tioga County motorcycle crash

BARTON, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Elmira man is dead after his motorcycle and a pickup truck collided. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash occurred Thursday morning on State Route 34 in the town of Barton. Authorities have identified the man on the motorcycle as 24-year-old Brandon Burnham. Despite life saving measures attempted on the scene, Burnham was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY

