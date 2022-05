Sometime between 5 am and 5 pm on February 15th, unknown suspects gained entry into a residence near the 1200 block of E 4th St. Once inside, the suspects removed jewelry and electronics along with other miscellaneous items from the building. Among the stolen items were two Canon Rebel G cameras and a Dell Laptop. The estimated total of the stolen items from the residence was around $3,800.

LINCOLN COUNTY, NE ・ 8 HOURS AGO