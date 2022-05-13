ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Roll Up, Cannabis Cafes May Be Coming To Massachusetts and Maine

By Chantel
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When I was in Amsterdam, I saw many cafes where individuals are able to partake in socially smoking marijuana. Well, if you're looking to attend one of these cafes, you may not have to travel too far. It seems that we may see some marijuana cafes pop up in New...

WUPE

Is it Legal in Massachusetts for Pets and Humans to Be Buried Together?

One thing that is hard to argue is that residents throughout Massachusetts love their pets, particularly their dogs. When I was a kid, there was a couple from Massachusetts I knew that couldn't have children. They loved their dogs so much that they treated their pups as if they were their kids. Whether someone can have children or not, there's no doubt that some Massachusetts folks treat their dogs as human members of the family, and why not?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.9 WBLM

Electric Busses Coming to Southern Maine Are a Welcome Sign of Things to Come

Southern Maine is getting charged up as towns have started to adopt electric busses. According to News Center Maine, four busses have been added to the Maine bus fleet. The first two regions to adopt the electric busses are Portland Metro and Biddeford-Saco-Old Orchard Beach Transit. The two companies had already been running trials with the electric busses, and have decided to make the buy.
MAINE STATE
a-z-animals.com

The 12 Biggest Lakes in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is the seventh-smallest state in the United States, and is seated in the country’s northeast. It is a stunning state with coastal plains, hills, mountains, and urban centers. Massachusetts is a New England state in the United States whose coastline is shaped by many huge bays parallel to the Atlantic Ocean. Because of the enormous number of bays along its coastline, it is nicknamed ‘The Bay State.’ In Massachusetts, there are several bodies of water. Some flow into the Charles River, Connecticut River, or the Atlantic Ocean. There are also numerous lakes in the state and man-made reservoirs built to suit the state’s water needs. These lakes are also major fisheries and provide opportunities for recreational activities such as boating, camping, swimming, fishing, and bird viewing. Below, we will explore the 12 biggest lakes in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.9 WBLM

Free Admission to Maine State Parks on Maine Residents Day

On June 19th, we celebrate Maine Resident's Day. The Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry recently announced that all Maine residents could attend many Maine State Parks and Historic Sites for free between 9 am and close on June 19th. Rain or shine, this is a fun way to explore...
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Drivers On This Massachusetts Highway Had a Cruel Reality Check Over the Weekend

As soon as the sun rose on Saturday, it didn't take long for it to feel like we skipped right over spring (which it feels like we've barely had) and kicked summer right into gear. Areas of New England (mostly inland) hit 90 degrees, with coastal areas still feeling summerish with temps in the 80s, giving Mainers, Granite Staters, and other New Englanders a real good reason to get outdoors.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Popular Maine Outdoor Festival is Back This June for 2nd Annual Edition

The Cumberland Fairgrounds will be rocking this June. Yes, well before fair season kicks off. After a two year pandemic hiatus, the Wicked Maine Outdoor Festival is back. The very popular festival had just taken off when the Covid outbreak hit. Fortunately, it's finally back for the 2nd annual edition on June 25. The first event was a tremendous success, with the festival reporting over 2,000 attendees.
MAINE STATE
WBEC AM

Could Massachusetts Be Affected By a New Type of Harmful Tick This Year?

There's no argument that Massachusetts is a beautiful place to experience spring and summer, all four seasons really. It seems like Massachusetts is the epicenter for outdoor beauty. Berkshire County, in particular, is an area that many city people including Boston, New York, and other areas moved to right away when the pandemic struck so they could get away from close proximity of people and have a lot of open outdoor space. Whether those folks were moving to Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, Lenox, West Stockbridge, New Marlborough, North Adams, Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, Lanesborough, Sandisfield, Otis, Egremont, and so on, Berkshire County definitely was able to deliver the vast open spaces that people needed during the pandemic.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.9 WBLM

Those Receiving State Aid in Maine Can Visit The Beautiful Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens At No Cost

It's not easy to find family fun at low to no cost outside of a playground run these days. Times are tough for many right now and it's such a blessing to be able to make family memories without breaking the bank or sacrificing. Not to mention that invaluable feeling of being like everyone else. Those that have financial struggles often feel shame surrounding their situation.
MAINE STATE
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife: “How to plant a bumblebee-friendly garden”

The loss of bumblebees and other native pollinators can have devastating consequences on the biodiversity of Massachusetts. Learn how to plant your garden to help pollinators. Spring is here, and that means many people are starting to plan and plant gardens and flowerbeds around their homes. Many native bumblebee species are in decline and can benefit from thoughtful gardening choices. Before you start planting, review the tips below to ensure your yard is a welcoming place for native bumblebees and other pollinators.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the 8 Types of Hawks in Massachusetts

Best known as the landing place of the Pilgrims and the Mayflower, Massachusetts also boasts a wonderful contingent of bird enthusiasts who trace their heritage to one of the pioneers in the field of ornithology known as Ludlow Griscom. Ludlow was buried in Cambridge’s Mount Auburn Cemetery, one of Massachusetts’ most famous birding sites.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.9 WBLM

Maine State Police Cracking Down on Failure to Yield

We've all been there, going along 295 and then some bozo decides the yield sign is more of a suggestion and barrels through like they own the road forcing you to make a quick decision at best and an accident at worst. Maine State Police have taken notice and in...
MAINE STATE
WBUR

Here are the best spots for spring hikes

As is typical of Massachusetts, we seemed to have skipped spring and gone straight to summer. What better way to bask in the beautiful weather than to get out in nature and go for a hike?. We speak with two outdoor and hiking enthusiasts to hear about the best places...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

How Long Do I Need to Quarantine If I Test Positive for COVID-19?

With COVID-19 cases rising in Massachusetts and most of the state now considered high risk for community transmission, it may be time to revisit quarantine guidance. What should you do if you test positive for COVID-19? The latest virus quarantine guidance, as posted on the Massachusetts Department of Public Health...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
