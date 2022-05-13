ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinson, IL

Teutopolis Rallies Back and Defeats Robinson in Softball

 4 days ago

The Wooden Shoes of Teutopolis downed the Robinson Lady Maroons in...

Maroons Pick Up Win Over Lawrenceville

(Robinson) – The RHS Maroons hung on for a 5-4 win over Lawrenceville yesterday to improve their record. Robinson put up one run in the first, one in the second, one in the fourth, and two in the fifth to hang on for the win. Taylor Maxwell pitched just over five innings giving up four runs on five hits, walking five, and striking out four. Marcus Nantz came in out of the bullpen to close out the game striking out three and giving up one hit. With the win, the Maroons improve to 4-16 overall and 1-7 in LIC. They are set to be back in action Thursday for a Newton Regional Semifinal game against Flora. First pitch is set for 4 pm.
LAWRENCEVILLE, IL
Unit 4 Board Meets Tonight

(Oblong) – The Oblong Unit 4 School Board meets tonight and they have a routine agenda. In “Old Business,” the board will hear a report from the Academic Foundation, as well as discuss and approve the substitute teachers, aides, bus drivers, cooks and custodians list. They will also approve the calendar for the current school year, tentatively approve the 2021-2022 amended budget for the district, and set a hearing date for the budget. In “New Business,” they will authorize the bookkeeper and Superintendent to prepare the 2022-2023 budget. They are also set to approve a pair of FFA trip requests and the duel credit agreement with IECC. The Oblong Unit 4 Board meets this evening at 6 pm in the Oblong Room of the Grade School.
OBLONG, IL
Two Vehicle Accident Sends Two to the Hospital

(Undated) – A two-vehicle accident sent two to the hospital yesterday. According to Crawford County Sheriff, Bill Rutan, thirty-one-year-old Amanda Smith of Casey, in a 2015 Dodge, failed to stop at the stop sign on 1000 E and 900 N, colliding with a 2006 Ford driven by thirty-three-year-old Justin Parkhurst of Robinson. Smith’s vehicle overturned into the field. She was transported to the Hospital by United Life Care Ambulance Service. Her passenger seventy-four-year-old Robert Feagans of Oblong was transported to the hospital by Air Ambulance. Crawford County Rescue and the Robinson Fire Protection District assisted on the scene.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
Woods Sentenced on Burglary Charges

(Robinson) – Garret Woods of Robinson was sentenced to time in the IDOC during a court appearance last week. Crawford County State’s Attorney, Cole Shaner, announced that Woods was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by one month of mandatory supervised release on the Class 2 Felony charge of Burglary. The Robinson Police Department assisted with the prosecution of this case.
ROBINSON, IL
Robinson Unit 2 Board to Look Band Program Changes

(Robinson) – The Robinson Unit 2 Board will look at changes to the band program when they meet tonight. On the agenda in “New Business,” the board will review proposed changes to the band program, approve a bid for the Lincoln Grade School roof replacement, design work on the parking project, hear the presentation of the Fiscal Year 2022 budget, and set a budget hearing date. The Unit 4 Board meets this afternoon at 5:30 pm at the Central Office.
ROBINSON, IL
May 2022 Mugshots

Mugshots are of people booked at the Crawford County Jail and are representative of the booking, not their guilt or innocence. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
Hutsonville School Board has Routine Agenda

(Hutsonville) – The Hutsonville Unit 1 Board meets tonight and they have a handful of items on their agenda. In “New Business,” they will adopt a tentative amended budget resolution for 2021-2022, direct the Superintendent to prepare the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget, approve a pair of insurance options, renew OPPA Food Management for the 2022-2023 school year, and approve BOE meeting dates. The Hutsonville Unit 1 Board meets this evening at 7 pm. There will be a Driver’s Education public hearing at 6:45 pm.
HUTSONVILLE, IL
Heleine Sentenced to IDOC on Meth Charges

(Hutsonville) – A Hutsonville woman was recently sentenced to time in the IDOC. According to Crawford County State’s Attorney, Cole Shaner, Monica Heleine was sentenced to three and a half years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by one year of mandatory supervised release on the Class 3 Felony charge of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. The Robinson Police Department assisted with the prosecution of this case.
HUTSONVILLE, IL
City of Robinson Set to Appoint “Acting Mayor”

(Robinson) – Yesterday marked the final day in office for Robinson Mayor, Roger Pethtel. Pethtel announced his resignation last week, after having served since 2009. The City Council will accept his resignation and appoint an “acting Mayor” during a “closed session” Special Meeting at 7 pm this evening.
ROBINSON, IL
City Council to Hold Special Meeting to Appoint an Acting Mayor

(Robinson) – The Robinson City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday evening to appoint an acting mayor. Robinson Mayor, Roger Pethtel, announced his resignation last week. Pethtel became Mayor of Robinson in 2009 after being appointed following the death of former Mayor, Gary Davis. Pethtel was re-elected just over a year ago by a small three-vote margin beating Challenger, Mike Shimer, 408 to 405. The City Council will meet tomorrow evening at 7 pm in a closed executive session to accept the resignation of Pethtel, and select and appoint an acting mayor.
ROBINSON, IL

