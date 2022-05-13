Teutopolis Rallies Back and Defeats Robinson in Softball

(Robinson) – The RHS Maroons hung on for a 5-4 win over Lawrenceville yesterday to improve their record. Robinson put up one run in the first, one in the second, one in the fourth, and two in the fifth to hang on for the win. Taylor Maxwell pitched just over five innings giving up four runs on five hits, walking five, and striking out four. Marcus Nantz came in out of the bullpen to close out the game striking out three and giving up one hit. With the win, the Maroons improve to 4-16 overall and 1-7 in LIC. They are set to be back in action Thursday for a Newton Regional Semifinal game against Flora. First pitch is set for 4 pm.

LAWRENCEVILLE, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO