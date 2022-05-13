ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Firefighters, police officer honored as 'fallen heroes'

By Mary Grace Keller mkeller@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hRDpl_0fcsYo6Q00

Three public safety officials who served Frederick County and died in the line of duty were honored last week for their sacrifice.

Fallen Heroes Day is recognized in Maryland as a day to remember those in law enforcement and the fire service who are gone, but not forgotten.

Battalion Chiefs Joshua D. Laird and Christopher D. Morlan of the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services and Frederick Police Department Officer Gregory M. Santangelo were honored on May 6 at the 37th annual ceremony in Timonium. They were among 15 people recognized.

“We call them heroes, but to them, they were simply doing their jobs — a job where they placed themselves in harm’s way every day and paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect all of us,” Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford said at the ceremony, which was live streamed on Facebook.

Laird, 46, died Aug. 11, 2021, from injuries he sustained battling a two-alarm house fire in Ijamsville after the building was struck by lightning. Laird fell through the first floor to the basement and was flown to a hospital for medical care. He died at the hospital.

Laird served 21 years in the Frederick County fire service. His accomplishments included a silver medal of bravery for saving a man’s life in a rescue, The News-Post has reported. When the pandemic struck, Laird became part of the fire department’s COVID-19 incident management team.

At home in Pennsylvania, he served on the Fairfield Area School Board and was active in the Adams County Democratic Committee.

Morlan, 46, died from complications of COVID-19 on Dec. 23, 2021, according to the fire department. He devoted 23 years to the fire service, guest speaker Mary Beth Marsden said the ceremony.

Morlan’s accolades included a gold medal of valor, two lifesaving awards and several unit citations, she said. He was a baseball and basketball coach, a history buff and artist, Marsden said.

For Frederick County Fire Chief Tom Coe, Fallen Heroes Day shows that the community has not forgotten.

“It’s very important that the community continue to remember both BC Morlan and BC Laird and their sacrifice for the community’s welfare,” Coe said in an interview.

Santangelo, 50, also died from from COVID-19 complications on Dec. 28, 2021.

Santangelo’s law enforcement career spanned 21 years, Marsden said, and included 13 years at the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office before he came to FPD. He was the lead instructor at the police academy for several classes and trained officers in numerous agencies, according to FPD.

Earlier in life, Santangelo served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the Gulf War, Marsden said. He held a degree in criminal science.

FPD Chief Jason Lando said Fallen Heroes Day brings to mind not only the officers the department lost this year, but those in past years.

“This week is a somber, but important one for law enforcement officers around the world, as we remember our brothers and sisters who were taken from us far too soon,” Lando wrote in an email. “The Frederick Police Department continues to mourn the loss of Officers Mark Bremer, Matt Fast, Greg Santangelo, and Lt. Stew Alcorn. Each of these heroes left a lasting legacy on our agency and our profession and we will never forget them.”

Comments / 0

Related
wfmd.com

Shots Fired Incident In A Community South Of Frederick

Frederick, Md. (KM) – There were no injuries from a shots-fired incident in the Mountain Village community on Monday afternoon. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says on its Twitter and Facebook Pages that deputies were dispatched at around 3:30 PM to the area of Burning Bush Drive and Trailview Court for a discharge of firearms. They found evidence at the scene of a firearms discharge.
FREDERICK, MD
WJLA

4 police officers among 7 injured in Md. nail salon explosion

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An explosion at a Maryland shopping center has sent seven people to the hospital, including four police officers, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. Firefighters say the explosion happened late Monday night at the Libra Nails and Spa in Windsor Mill, a shopping...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Drunk Mom Kicks Out Young Child

Nancy Grayson Elementary School had a visit from the Pennsylvania State Police on May 13th. They were called by the school in regards to a young child (seven years old) who came to school hours late, dropped off by a stranger, and barefoot. As a result of this incident, Danielle...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Timonium, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
wfmd.com

Two Homes In Frederick Hit By Bullets

Frederick, Md. (DG) – Two homes were struck by bullets early Friday morning in Frederick. Frederick Police are reporting no one was injured by the incident. Officers responded around 1 AM on May 13th to the 800 block of Jubal Way for a firearm discharge call. Once on scene,...
FREDERICK, MD
ffxnow.com

Multiple people stabbed near county human services building in Reston

An argument ended in three men getting stabbed behind the North County Human Services Center in Reston last night (Sunday), Fairfax County police say. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, three men “were engaged in a verbal argument that escalated to a physical assault” around 11:33 p.m. at 1850 Cameron Glen Drive.
RESTON, VA
WDVM 25

Four arrested in Maryland drug bust

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — The Cumberland Police Department teamed up with Maryland State Police for a search and seizure. According to the news release, an ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal drugs lead them to the 300 block of Columbia Street. In the house, police found “large amounts of suspected Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine, and […]
CUMBERLAND, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Academy#Brothers And Sisters#Battalion Chiefs#The News Post
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Seek Missing Woman With Cognitive Impairment

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for a missing elderly woman who suffers from cognitive impairment. County police say that 66-year-old Fanny Mae Walton was last seen around 3 p.m. on Sunday in the Windsor Mill area. The 5’5 and 135-pound woman was wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans, and glasses at the time she went missing, according to authorities.  She was also carrying a white mesh bag, police said. Anyone who sees Walton or has information on her whereabouts should call 911 or dial 410-887-1340.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NottinghamMD.com

Snake stolen in Rosedale, weapon pointed at Overlea driver

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported recently. At noon on April 27, an individual arrived home in the 7500-block of Twincrest Court in Rosedale (21237) and noticed that the residence had been broken into. The victim noticed various items missing.  The suspect fled before police arrival. At around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, a known … Continue reading "Snake stolen in Rosedale, weapon pointed at Overlea driver" The post Snake stolen in Rosedale, weapon pointed at Overlea driver appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Several injured in Rockville collision on Maryland Avenue

A traffic accident in Rockville sent several people to local hospitals this afternoon. The collision occurred on Maryland Avenue near the intersection with W. Argyle Street at 5:45 PM, according to Rockville City police. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening, RCPD said. Maryland Avenue was temporarily closed for rescue operations and accident investigation.
ROCKVILLE, MD
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
4K+
Followers
255
Post
941K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy