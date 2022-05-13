ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. Governor Hopeful Drops Out, Backs Rival as Primary Nears

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor says he is ending his campaign and endorsing rival Lou Barletta. The development on Thursday...

