Pa. Governor Hopeful Drops Out, Backs Rival as Primary Nears

(Lancaster, PA) Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman released the following statement from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital:. “On Friday, I wasn’t feeling well, so I went to the hospital to get checked out. I didn’t want to go – I didn’t think I had to – but Gisele insisted, and as usual, she was right. I hadn’t been feeling well, but was so focused on the campaign that I ignored the signs and just kept going. On Friday it finally caught up with me. I had a stroke that was caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long. Fortunately, Gisele spotted the symptoms and got me to the hospital within minutes. The amazing doctors here were able to quickly and completely remove the clot, reversing the stroke, they got my heart under control as well. It’s a good reminder to listen to your body and be aware of the signs.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO