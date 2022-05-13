ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-13 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southwestern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central St. Lawrence County through 630 PM EDT At 545 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hermon, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include De Kalb, Hermon, De Kalb Junction and East De Kalb. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Madison; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; St. Francois; Ste. Genevieve; Stoddard; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 219 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MO . MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOLLINGER BUTLER CAPE GIRARDEAU CARTER MADISON MISSISSIPPI NEW MADRID PERRY RIPLEY SCOTT ST. FRANCOIS STE. GENEVIEVE STODDARD WAYNE
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 15:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Okaloosa; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida Southeastern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 246 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northwest of Eglin AFB, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wright, Mary Esther and Navarre Beach. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bottineau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 10:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bottineau The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Souris River near Westhope affecting Bottineau County. Souris River near Towner affecting McHenry County. Souris River near Bantry affecting McHenry County. .Snow melt and recent rainfall is making its way through the Souris River system and is expected to produce minor flooding in the Towner, Westhope, and Bantry areas. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Souris River near Westhope. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1414.0 feet, Water is almost valley-wide. The area flooded is grass covered and no buildings are affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 1414.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 1415.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain above flood stage for the foreseeable future. - Flood stage is 1414.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 1413.4 feet on 11/11/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Denali
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 11:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grand Forks The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Water levels continue to drop through Minor Flood stage throughout the period. Rain chances reappear Thursday as a system approaches the region. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at East Grand Forks. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Flood gates are closed and storm water pumping stations are activated. (Grand Forks) * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 38.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday was 39.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 34.4 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Thurston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 11:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Thurston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WAYNE AND NORTHWESTERN THURSTON COUNTIES At 1101 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Wayne, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Pender, Thurston, Winnebago Reservation and Omaha Reservation. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
THURSTON COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 11:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dodge; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Washington and northeastern Dodge Counties through NOON CDT At 1123 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hooper, or 11 miles north of Fremont, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Washington and northeastern Dodge Counties, including the following locations... Winslow. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
DODGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 14:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Cumberland; Franklin The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania Northeastern Franklin County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 246 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Upper Strasburg, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chambersburg, Shippensburg, Scotland, Pine Grove Furnace, Upper Strasburg, Roxbury, Willow Hill, Walnut Bottom, Fannettsburg, Orrstown and Shippensburg University. This includes the following Interstates The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 187 to 203. Interstate 81 from mile markers 18 to 38. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Antrim; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Crawford; Emmet; Iosco; Kalkaska; Missaukee; Montmorency; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Otsego; Presque Isle; Roscommon FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ALCONA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 12:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT /9 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT /9 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
GULF COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 12:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-17 12:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Hot Springs County through 1245 PM MDT At 1212 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Anchor Dam, or 25 miles west of Thermopolis, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Hot Springs County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HOT SPRINGS COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Armstrong, Bailey, Briscoe, Carson, Castro, Childress, Cochran by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Armstrong; Bailey; Briscoe; Carson; Castro; Childress; Cochran; Collingsworth; Crosby; Dallam; Deaf Smith; Donley; Floyd; Gray; Hale; Hall; Hansford; Hartley; Hemphill; Hockley; Hutchinson; Lamb; Lipscomb; Lubbock; Moore; Motley; Ochiltree; Oldham; Parmer; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Sherman; Swisher; Wheeler SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 233 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARMSTRONG BAILEY BRISCOE CARSON CASTRO CHILDRESS COCHRAN COLLINGSWORTH CROSBY DALLAM DEAF SMITH DONLEY FLOYD GRAY HALE HALL HANSFORD HARTLEY HEMPHILL HOCKLEY HUTCHINSON LAMB LIPSCOMB LUBBOCK MOORE MOTLEY OCHILTREE OLDHAM PARMER POTTER RANDALL ROBERTS SHERMAN SWISHER WHEELER
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pembina, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 11:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pembina; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .Water levels in Drayton have crested and are on their way down through Moderate Flood Stage. Rain chances come back into the picture Thursday from a passing system. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 41.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM CDT Tuesday was 42.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.9 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 11:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall; Polk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Water levels continue to drop through Moderate Flood stage in Oslo. Further rain chances as we approach Thursday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 35.8 feet, Top of the Walsh County agricultural dikes in Walshville Township. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 35.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 35.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 35.7 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Copper River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 09:45:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-17 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Copper River Basin FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT IN GLENNALLEN NORTH OF THE GLENN HIGHWAY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Glennallen north of the Glenn Highway * WHEN...Until 400 PM AKDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of Moose Creek and surrounding areas in Glennallen is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 941 AM AKDT, Rapid snowmelt is causing flooding. Flooding will likely worsen in the afternoon and evening due to higher temperatures. Water has receded a bit due to recent cool and cloudy weather. Temperatures will warm significantly mid to late week, which will result in more rapid snow melt, which in turn could worsen the flooding. - Glennallen north of the Glenn Highway is the most likely place to experience flooding. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown, Spink by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 11:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-19 11:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/abr. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon by 1215 PM CDT. Target Area: Brown; Spink The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota James River near Stratford affecting Brown and Spink Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River near Stratford. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, The water reaches the bottom of the bridge 2 miles north of the gauge * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 17.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:45 AM CDT Tuesday was 17.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 17.0 feet. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grafton, Merrimack, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 18:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grafton; Merrimack; Sullivan The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Sullivan County in central New Hampshire Southwestern Grafton County in northern New Hampshire Northwestern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 636 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Claremont, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Claremont, Lebanon, New London, Grafton, Hanover, Charlestown, Enfield, Canaan, Danbury, Newport, Grantham, Andover, Cornish, Croydon, Dorchester, Plainfield, Wilmot, Orange, Sunapee and Springfield. This includes Interstate 89 between mile markers 30 and 60. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAFTON COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia, Hamilton, Suwannee, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 17:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Alachua; Columbia; Hamilton; Suwannee; Union The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Alachua County in northern Florida Southwestern Union County in northern Florida Southern Columbia County in northern Florida Northeastern Suwannee County in northern Florida Southeastern Hamilton County in northern Florida * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 525 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Suwannee Springs to near Columbia, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake City, White Springs, Suwannee Springs, Columbia, Fort White, Wellborn, Upland Pines, Providence, Five Points and Watertown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 16:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. If on or near waterwats, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; Plaquemines; St. Bernard The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana North central Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 425 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Belle Chasse, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Orleans, Harvey, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Chalmette, Marrero, Gretna, Jean Lafitte, Woodmere, Terrytown, Meraux, Poydras, Estelle and Violet. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy