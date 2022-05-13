Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 11:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pembina; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .Water levels in Drayton have crested and are on their way down through Moderate Flood Stage. Rain chances come back into the picture Thursday from a passing system. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 41.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM CDT Tuesday was 42.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.9 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.

PEMBINA COUNTY, ND ・ 3 HOURS AGO