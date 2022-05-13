Isolated/Scattered Showers And Storms On Tap

Temperatures will remain mild tonight, in the lower-60s with showers lingering. Not expecting a washout this weekend, but isolated showers and storms are possible Saturday. A cold front slides through on Sunday evening, bringing another round of showers and some storms. Temperatures this weekend will warm into the mid 70s to low 80s. There is the potential for a strong storm or two on Monday so keep an eye on radar. Drier weather returns by Tuesday into the end of the week.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

Stevie's Scoop: Cloudy with Showers Today

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 77. East wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.