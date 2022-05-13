ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The first war crimes trial in Ukraine begins | First Thing

By Vivian Ho
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GP0GU_0fcsXmIl00

Good morning.

For the first time since Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, a court in Kyiv will hear a war crime trial – of a Russian soldier accused of murdering a 62-year-old civilian.

Vadim Shysimarin, a 21-year-old commander of the Kantemirovskaya tank division, is accused of shooting the unarmed man after being ordered “to kill a civilian so he would not report them to Ukrainian defenders”, according to prosecutors. Shysimarin, who is in custody, is also accused of shooting at a civilian car after his convoy of military vehicles came under attack from Ukrainian forces. He then drove the car away with four other soldiers as he sought to flee Ukrainian fighters.

  • Two other cases are likely to be heard in court within days , including an in-absentia trial of Mikhail Romanov, who is accused of breaking into a house in the Brovarsky region near Kyiv, murdering a man and then repeatedly raping his wife in front of her child.

  • The trial comes as the Kremlin bristled at Finland seeking to join Nato , with Sweden moving to follow suit .

  • In the US, $40bn in aid for Ukraine has been held up because of one libertarian lawmaker , Rand Paul.

Even in California, an abortion ‘safe haven’, the system is strained

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SK1Pg_0fcsXmIl00
A Planned Parenthood clinic in Los Angeles, California. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA

In the aftermath of the leak of a supreme court document foretelling the end to federal abortion protections, Gavin Newsom, California’s governor, vowed that his state “will not stand idly by”. He proposed a new reproductive health spending plan, dedicating an additional $57m to prepare for an influx of people seeking abortions from other states.

But while no other state does more to protect abortion access, abortions have long been inaccessible for many in California: 40% of counties in the state have no clinics providing abortions .

Eleven people killed as boat capsizes near Puerto Rico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wYpIi_0fcsXmIl00
US Coast Guard patrol in Miami, Florida. Photograph: Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

Eleven people were killed and dozens were rescued after a boat capsized near Puerto Rico yesterday – the latest in a string of incidents across the region as people from Haiti and the Dominican Republic flee violence and poverty.

Authorities said people on the boat were believed to be migrants. At least eight Haitians were taken to the hospital.

What you need to know about the US baby formula shortage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rZhkM_0fcsXmIl00
Infant formula sits on a shelf in a grocery store in Round Lake Beach, Illinois. Photograph: Tannen Maury/EPA

Stores around the country are running out of baby formula because of a combination of short- and long-term problems that have affected most of the larger US brands. Here’s everything you need to know about why it’s happening and what to do if you can’t find any in your local stores.

US secretly issued subpoena to access Guardian reporter’s phone records

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hhIgx_0fcsXmIl00
The Department of Justice building in Washington DC. Photograph: Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

The US justice department secretly issued a subpoena to gain access to details of the phone account of Stephanie Kirchgaessner, the Guardian’s investigations correspondent in Washington, in an attempt to uncover the source of articles about a review of family separation at the southern border conducted by the Department of Justice’s inspector general, Michael Horowitz.

The move was carried out without notifying the newspaper or its reporter. Katharine Viner, the Guardian’s editor-in-chief, decried the action as “an egregious example of infringement on press freedom and public interest journalism by the US Department of Justice”.

In other news …

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ejWJL_0fcsXmIl00
The House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, heads to his office surrounded by reporters. Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP

Stat of the day: a dozen oil refineries exceeded the federal limit on average benzene emissions last year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BHrBG_0fcsXmIl00
An oil refinery on Galveston Bay in Texas City, Texas. Photograph: Robert Sullivan/AFP/Getty Images

Benzene is a highly toxic carcinogen that is volatile when exposed to air. New analysis by the Environmental Integrity Project revealed yesterday that 12 US oil refineries last year exceeded the federal limit on average benzene emissions: five in Texas, four in Louisiana, and one each in Pennsylvania, Indiana and the US Virgin Islands.

Don’t miss this: the 61-year-old Ukrainian who walked 140 miles to safety from Mariupol

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fc07W_0fcsXmIl00
Igor Pedin walked 140 miles from Mariupol to safety, accompanied by his little dog. Photograph: Vincent Mundy/The Guardian

Igor Pedin made a perilous 140-mile journey through the besieged port city of Mariupol, into Russian-occupied territories and on to the relative safety of the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia – all while keeping Zhu-Zhu, his nine-year-old mongrel terrier, safe.

Climate check: wom an power

In the past years, Mexico has felt the full impact of the climate crisis. But across the country, women are leading projects to build water harvesting and filtration tanks, helping their communities conserve what little rain there is, and make it safe to drink.

Want more environmental stories delivered to your inbox? Sign up to our new newsletter , Down to Earth, to get original and essential reporting on the climate crisis every week.

Last Thing: Everything, everywhere

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y3cne_0fcsXmIl00
A still from the film Everything Everywhere All At Once. Photograph: A24/Allstar

The martial arts queen Michelle Yeoh went in-depth with the Guardian about her new movie, Everything Everywhere All At Once, which includes everything from a kung fu butt-plug scene, downing a bottle of orangeade then copiously throwing up, having hotdogs instead of fingers, and spanking one of the co-directors in an S&M get-up. “I was doing things that I never dreamed of doing!” the actor said of starring in the surreal comedy and family drama that zips across alternate universes.

“When we were doing the butt-plug fight sequences, I was just on the ground, laughing my head off, going like: ‘Oh my god! Would I have ever thought that one day I would be doing this kind of martial arts?’”

Sign up

Sign up for the US morning briefing

First Thing is delivered to thousands of inboxes every weekday. If you’re not already signed up, subscribe now .

Get in touch

If you have any questions or comments about any of our newsletters please email newsletters@theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Russian forces reportedly came close to capturing Zelenskiy during first hours of invasion

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has described how Russian forces came close to capturing or assassinating him in the early hours of the invasion. Zelenskiy has been widely lauded for his response to the invasion in the 65 days since the first Russian troops entered Ukraine. He has addressed the US Congress, the World Bank and the Grammy Awards; Boris Johnson is among the high-profile figures eager to be seen in his company.
POLITICS
The Guardian

I’ve dealt with Putin before: I know what it will take to defeat this brutal despot

Maksym Kurochkin is a playwright. For almost three years, he and 20 other Ukrainian playwrights had been planning to build a new theatre in the heart of Old Kyiv. The group found a magnificent old structure that they were busy renovating in order to open the Playwrights’ theatre on 12 March. On 24 February, Maksym and his colleagues awoke to the horrific sound of bombs. 12 March came and went. Instead of planning a grand opening for a new theatre, Maksym is now examining military strategies to defeat the Russian invaders. Instead of a pen in his hand, he now carries a weapon.
WORLD
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Michelle Yeoh
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Survivors of steelwork hell humiliated by Vladimir Putin's troops: Mariupol refugees were subjected to humiliating interrogation, labelled 'scum' and had their underwear checked by Russian soldiers before being freed

Refugees from Mariupol were subjected to a humiliating interrogation by Russian troops before they were finally freed from the steelworks where they had been hiding for two months. Exhausted survivors told the Daily Mail they were called ‘Ukrainian scum’, had their underwear checked and were forced to give their fingerprints...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Us Justice Department#Us Coast Guard#War Crime#Russian#Ukrainian#Kremlin#Nato#Planned Parenthood
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: Laughing Ukrainians Blow Up Russian Ammo Dump On Snake Island

Drone pilots put on a deadly fireworks show when they took out a Russian ammunition depot on the Black Sea’s Snake Island. Footage of the attack shows the Ukrainian marksmen laughing as the tactical drone wipes out not only the ammo but a command post too. Zenger News obtained...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Hundreds of prisoners of war including captured British fighters could be 'forced to march through Red Square' during Putin's Victory Day military parade, analysts fear

Hundreds of prisoners of war - including captured British fighters - could be forced to march through Moscow's Red Square during Vladimir Putin's Victory Day military parade, a think tank has warned. The Ukraine-based Centre for Defence Strategies said that 500 captured fighters could be 'forced to go through Red...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin's feared Wagner mercenaries are seen in action for first time in Ukraine: Video shows troops accused of war crimes storming trenches as Russians 'struggle to break through frontlines' in bloody battle for Donbas

Wagner Group mercenaries have been filmed fighting in Ukraine for the first time as Russian troops go house-to-house in the bloody battle for control of Donbas. Drone footage from the town of Popansa, in Ukraine's east, shows a squad of Russians involved in intense street fighting with Ukrainian defenders - storming a house and throwing grenades before forcing them to surrender.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
EPA
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for saying GOP visit to Kyiv proves Ukraine isn’t dangerous

Marjorie Taylor Greene is being slammed online for claiming that a video showing US lawmakers visiting Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky proves the country is safe, because a Republican delegation wasn’t wearing bulletproof vests as they toured Kyiv.“Notice U.S. elected politicians like [House Speaker Nancy Pelosi] and [Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell] can go visit Zelensky in Ukraine without bullet proof vests/helmets or any fear from dangers of war, while they eagerly give billions to fund their proxy war w/ Russia,” the Georgia Republican wrote on Twitter on Saturday.“If the conditions in Ukraine were so grave to warrant the U.S....
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

278K+
Followers
71K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy