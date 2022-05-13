ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Officials identified 34-year-old Adrian Torres who died after a motorcycle collision in northeast El Paso (El Paso, TX)

 4 days ago

Authorities identified 34-year-old Adrian Torres, of east El Paso, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident Tuesday night in northeast El Paso. The fatal motorcycle collision took place just after 9:30 p.m. close to McCombs St. and Salem Dr. [...]

Looking for more local accident reports? Browse through Today’s Texas Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 6

