Dallas, TX

Deep Ellum shooting leaves 2 dead a day after safety plan is unveiled

By Shannon Murray, Alex Boyer, Peyton Yager
fox4news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS - Two people are dead and three others were shot early Friday morning in Deep Ellum. Police say the shootout was bad blood over a robbery involving a man who was out on bond for murder. It was a busy night in Deep Ellum. The shooting happened around...

www.fox4news.com

fox4news.com

Drive-by shooting at Dallas apartments leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

DALLAS - A 25-year-old man was killed and a 31-year-old man was injured after someone fired shots at Dallas apartments while driving past early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m., in the 3500 block of Munger Avenue. The person who called 911 said a gray Nissan Maxima...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Repo man shot, seriously injured while repossessing car

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A repo man was seriously injured after someone shot him while he attempted to repossess a vehicle at an Arlington apartment complex. It happened in the 2600 block of Alexis Ave on May 16. Officers found him with a gunshot wound in the parking lot just after noon on May 16. The man, who police said is in his 50s, was was transported to an area hospital.According to witnesses, the shooter got into a car and left the scene.Police have yet to arrest anyone in connection to the shooting. 
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police Announce Arrest in Shooting at Asian-Owned Salon

An arrest has been made in the May 11 shooting at Hair World Salon in the heart of Dallas' Koreatown, according to Dallas Police. Police have said the shooting may have been a hate crime. Early Tuesday morning, police tweeted that a suspect was being interviewed and processed but offered...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead after early morning Dallas shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A man is dead after an early morning shooting, Dallas police said on May 15.At about 4:39 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Munger Avenue. When they arrived, officers found Braylon Smith, 25, with a gunshot wound to the head. A witness was also found shot in the leg. Both were taken to a local hospital, where Smith died from his injuries.A preliminary investigation revealed that several nearby apartments were also hit by gunfire, but nobody else was injured. The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Unit Detective Christopher Anderson at 214-671-3616 or via email.Crime Stopper InformationCrime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Repo man shot while trying to repossess car: Arlington police

ARLINGTON, Texas - A man repossessing a car in Arlington was shot, and police are looking for the shooter. Police say the victim, a man in his 50s, was hooking up a car at an apartment complex on Alexis Avenue near 360 and Green Oaks Boulevard on Monday around noon. It is not clear if there was a confrontation before the shooting.
ARLINGTON, TX
#Shooting#Dallas Police#Dallas Pd#Violent Crime#Crowdus
fox4news.com

Cedar Hill shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured; suspect arrested

CEDAR HILL, Texas - Cedar Hill police have arrested a 37-year-old man for a shooting Saturday morning that left one person dead and sent another to a hospital. The shooting happened just after 9 a.m., in the 400 block of Dollins Street. Responding officers found two victims, whose names have...
CEDAR HILL, TX
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Highway scramble: 18-wheeler hauling 30,000 pounds of eggs crashes on Dallas freeway

A crash in Dallas left a highway scattered with raw eggs after the driver of an 18-wheeler struck a bridge Monday morning. The big rig was hauling nearly 30,000 pounds of eggs on Interstate 30 near downtown Dallas, according to Metro Video, when the driver struck the overpass. The force of the crash split the trailer's roof open and jostled the eggs out of their containers, sending hundreds spilling to the concrete below as the truck careened to a stop. The driver was uninjured in the collision.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Mother Rallies Family to Search for Missing Teen

It’s been more than two weeks and a critically missing teen last seen in downtown Dallas is still missing. On Sunday, Gabrielle McDonald Willis’ family gathered near her last known location hoping to glean any information about her disappearance. McDonald-Willis has not been seen since April 27TH. Her...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Suspects in Multiple Robberies Captured

At 4:25 am, a Black male suspect entered the 7/11 in the 2200 block of South Beckley Avenue, confronted the clerk with a gun and demanded money. The suspect left in a beige sedan with a canvas top. At 4:41 am, a Black male suspect with a gun confronted a...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Munger Avenue

On Sunday, May 15, 2022, at approximately 4:39 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Munger Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Braylon Smith, 25, with a gunshot wound to the head. A witness was also shot in the leg. Both were transported to a local hospital, where Smith died from his injuries.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Sticky Situation: 35,000 pounds of eggs spill on Dallas freeway

DALLAS - Cleanup continues after about a quarter of a million eggs were spilled on Interstate 30 near Interstate 45 in Dallas Monday morning. It happened around 4 a.m. on the westbound RL Thornton Freeway at Malcolm X Boulevard. A big rig that was hauling a trailer full of eggs...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police Chief Addresses Recent Shootings in Town Hall

It was a ‘Stop the Violence’ community town hall at the Juanita Craft Recreation Center. “The community coming out here to talk to us is a precious gift,” said DPD Chief Eddie Garcia. Residents came with questions and concerns. The town hall comes as Dallas Police investigate...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man drowns near Lewisville Lake dock

LEWISVILLE, Texas - A 36-year-old man who was trying to dock a boat at Lewisville Lake drowned Sunday. Lewisville police said it happened around 9 p.m. near Courtesy Dock off Sandy Beach Road. Witnesses said Carlos Martinez reached out to push against a piling to slow a boat as it...
LEWISVILLE, TX

