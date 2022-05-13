ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

SFD URGES ADDING HOME FIRE SPRINKLERS TO NEW BUILDING STANDARDS

By Kevin Zimmermann
 4 days ago

Home fire sprinklers aren’t part of our current construction codes, but the Sheboygan Fire Department is on record urging that they be included. SFD battalion Chief of Inspection and Prevention Nicholas Noster sent an editorial letter on...

Related
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY EXPERIENCING INCREASING COVID RATES, 3 DEATHS

The rate of COVID-19 infections is picking up in Sheboygan County. The weekly (Monday) update of the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health reports that between May 10 and 16, confirmed cases increased 214 to a total of 30,032. By comparison, during the week of April 26 – May 2, only 32 new cases were recorded. Hospitalizations have increased to 9 in the past week, and 3 deaths were recorded since last Tuesday; one was in their 70s, and two persons were at least 80 years old. Of the now 271 casualties, one was between 10 and 19 years old, one was in their 20s, six in their 30s, nine were in their 40s, twenty were in their 50s, forty-four in their 60s, seventy-two were in their 70s, and one-hundred-eighteen were at least 80 years old.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
MEETING WILL DETAIL UPCOMING HIGHWAY 32 RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT

Another Sheboygan County highway will be getting a new surface within the next few years, and the Wisconsin DOT is holding a meeting to explain the scope and impacts of the project. Highway 32 is targeted for the improvements, likely starting in 2025, although that date may be advanced if...
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
SOUTH 17th STREET CLOSURES FOR NEXT THREE DAYS

Removal of dying trees on a half-mile stretch of South 17th Street in Sheboygan will require closures on that street during working hours for the first half of this week. The section involved is between Union and Georgia Avenues, with the closures between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. beginning this morning and lasting through Wednesday afternoon.
SHEBOYGAN, WI

