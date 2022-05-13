ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberal, KS

Liberal Softball Splits with Dodge City for 3rd WAC Win

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Liberal softball team won three WAC games in 2022 after splitting with Dodge City Thursday afternoon and evening at the National Beef Sports Complex. The Red Demons won game one 10-6 and the Redskins won game two 7-5. In game one, DCHS scored...

Pamela (Harrison) Boekhaus

Pamela (Harrison) Boekhaus, 76, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, in Alden, Kansas. The daughter of Rodney Benjamin and Viola Marie (Fimple) Harrison and she was born on December 8, 1945, in Sterling, Kansas. Pamela and William Wallace “Bill” Boekhaus were married on August 16, 1963, in Alden, Kansas. They...
ALDEN, KS
Ray Emery Davis Jr.

Ray Emery Davis Jr., 68, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Morton County Health System, Elkhart, Kansas. The son of Ray Emery Davis Sr. and Goldie (Calkins) Davis and he was born on December 9, 1953, in Jamestown, North Dakota. Ray and Wanda Jean Hutchison were married on April...
ELKHART, KS
Seward County Broadcasting – Morning Show Host on B1075

Morning Hot A/C Show Host/ Production/Assistant News and Sports. Seward County Broadcasting is seeking an experienced on-air personality for B107.5, Hot A/C format. Additional roles include production, Assistant News and Sports on KSCB-FM/AM and KLDG-FM . We are the local source for news, weather and sports in Southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle.
SEWARD COUNTY, KS
Paul Robert Rangel

Paul Robert Rangel died Tuesday May 10, 2022 in Gray County Kansas. He was born September 7, 1957 in Ulysses, Kansas the son of Richard and Elvira (Arteaga) Rangel. Paul was a life-long resident of Southwest Kansas. He graduated from Satanta High School in 1975 and earned his Associate’s Degree from Garden City Community College. He made a career in HVAC. Paul was very social and enjoyed spending time with his kids, grandkids, and family. Paul enjoyed traveling, watching KU basketball, and his Kansas City Chiefs.
GRAY COUNTY, KS
Artesian Valley Health System Hires Interim Chief Executive Officer

Meade, KS, – May 13, 2022 – The Artesian Valley Health System (AVHS) Board of Directors has appointed Darcy Howard, of Oakley, Kansas, as Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to lead the healthcare system through its transition. Howard holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration in Accounting from...
OAKLEY, KS
Perryton Man Injured In Beaver County Accident

An injury accident occurred on Sunday May 15th at approximately 2:59am approximately 14 miles southwest of Balko, OK in Beaver County. A 2003 Toyota Pickup driven by Tomas Tiniguar,29, of Perryton, Texas, was southbound on US-83 when he fell asleep and departed the roadway to the right. The driver then...
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
Guymon Superintendent Rhoades Resigns

The Guymon Public Schools Board of Education would like to announce that Angela Rhoades, Guymon Public Schools (GPS) Superintendent of Schools is leaving to pursue new opportunities. Rhoades has accepted an Assistant Superintendent position at Enid Public Schools, a 6A District that serves 8,000 students. While this district will miss Superintendent Rhoades, we are pleased she is moving into a position at Enid where she will be a true asset to that district. Rhoades stated, “This is a bittersweet move as I have completed my third year with the Guymon School District. During my first year as Superintendent, I led the district through the global COVID-19 pandemic and the re-opening of schools, and all the challenges that came with trying to transition to online learning, as well as giving students graduation and keeping the safety of students and staff at the forefront with reopening school sites. Through all the challenges, I have strived to cultivate an innovative, evidence-based culture and have tried to continually make tough decisions that put kids first while bringing stability to our system.”
GUYMON, OK
Click It or Ticket is Just Ahead

Just make it click. The instant you buckle up before driving or riding in the front seat of a car or truck, you cut your risk of a fatal injury in a crash nearly in half. That’s a massive return on the investment of putting on a seatbelt. Being buckled up during a crash helps keep you safe and secure inside your vehicle, as being ejected from a vehicle is almost always deadly. Additionally, your vehicle’s other safety features, particularly air bags, can’t work as effectively if you’re not buckled up- they are designed to work together.
SEWARD COUNTY, KS
Seward County Commission Meets, Addresses Parking Lot Issues

The Seward County Commissioners met on Monday and heard a request from Dr. Dora Finney to partner with her and repair the parking lot between her Optical business and the Health Department. The Commission moved the decision to June pending more information. The Commission approved the 2021 County Engineering Annual...
SEWARD COUNTY, KS

