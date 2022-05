COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new youth center has opened in Columbus and it’s free to the public. The opening of a new youth center serves as an imperative resource to its community. The Focus Program Youth Center opened its doors this weekend. The youth center is located in the heart of south Columbus located on South Lumpkin Rd. - it’s designed to bring inspiration and support low income and at-risk children through sports and activities.

