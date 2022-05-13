Video shows 2 buildings on fire on Chicago's South Side

It was a chaotic afternoon on Chicago’s South Side, as a person was killed in a shooting in Back of the Yards, while a police officer was injured after a carjacker sped away from another scene in West Englewood. According to Chicago police, the incident began in the 5100...
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving Monday night in the Austin neighborhood. The 35-year-old was traveling northbound around 10:24 p.m. in the 200 block of South Lotus Avenue when he was struck in the shoulder by gunfire, police said. He drove himself to Loretto Hospital where he was...
CHICAGO - A 32-year-old man was shot eight times Monday night on Chicago's South Side, and he transported himself to the hospital in stable condition. Around 6 p.m., police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Maryland Street in the Chatham neighborhood when he heard shots and felt pain.
CHICAGO - An explosion damaged four parked vehicles early Tuesday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. Police and firefighters responded to an explosion involving four cars around 3:28 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Crystal Street, officials said. There were no reported injuries and no one...
Last week, police said they believed the same suspects were responsible for the attack on Dakotah Earley as well as at least seven other armed robberies that took place in Lincoln Park and Lakeview between May 4 and 6.
OAK PARK, Ill. - A bicyclist was struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday morning in suburban Oak Park. Around 7:45 a.m., police say a 58-year-old woman on a bicycle was traveling southbound through the intersection of Home Avenue and Jackson Boulevard when she was struck by a vehicle's front bumper, which was heading eastbound on Jackson.
CHICAGO - Two people were shot while leaving a convenience store Monday night in the Logan Square neighborhood. A 51-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were exiting a convenience store around 10:35 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Diversey Avenue when someone inside a black SUV traveling eastbound started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in connection with the robbery and shooting of 23-year-old Dakotah Earley in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, Chicago police announced Tuesday. Tyshon Brownlee, 19, was charged in the shooting and in four other robberies in the area over a span of two days. Brownlee,...
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot while sitting on a porch Sunday night in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The teen was on the porch around 11:10 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Justine Street when he heard shots and was hit in the hand with gunfire, police said.
CHICAGO - Chicago police are scheduled to announce charges Tuesday in the shooting of 23-year-old Dakotah Earley after a person of interest was taken in for questioning Monday night. "We can confirm we have a person of interest," a CPD spokesperson said. CPD Supt. David Brown will announce charges in...
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of Chicago's Norwood Park neighborhood that someone is smashing car windows in the middle of the night. Police said that on Saturday, car windows were smashed along the 5600 block of North Northcott Avenue and the 5700 block of North Avondale Avenue. There...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mom of the 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed during chaos at Millennium Park Saturday night says he was a very intelligent young man whose life was cut too short. She said her son, Seandell Holliday, fixed computers and cell phones. He was part of a large group gathered at Millennium Park Saturday night. Seandell, a freshman at Gary Comer High School, joined a program to keep young men out of violence last year. It's called Champs Mentoring. Vondale Singleton started the program and said Seandell had a bright future ahead of him. "My heart dropped because this is...
CHICAGO - A man was shot several times Monday night in the Belmont Central neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 37-year-old was walking outside before midnight in the 2700 block of North Marmora Avenue when a gunman dressed in all black approached and started shooting, police said. He suffered gunshot...
CHICAGO - Video shows a suspect shooting at two victims following a traffic crash on Chicago's West Side Friday night. The crash and shooting occurred in the 1200 block of South California around 11:30 p.m. Police say two victims were involved in a traffic crash with another vehicle. A person...
Air conditioning controversy: Alderman says apartment where 3 women died won't turn on A/C until June. Three women were found dead at a Chicago apartment building without air conditioning, and the alderman said that building officials told her they don't turn on the A/C until June 1 no matter how hot it gets. Rogers Park Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) contacted building officials last week after calls from residents about their health and safety. Chicago's temperatures broke records last week.
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A 36-year-old Chicago man was arrested at O'Hare International Airport on Sunday for an alleged road rage shooting last week in south suburban Oak Lawn. U.S. Customs agents arrested Mario Mallard after he arrived at O'Hare from the Dominican Republic, Oak Lawn police said in a statement.
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for white SUV in connection with a hit and run crash in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood. The crash happened at Melvina and Sunnyside on May 11 at 12:58 p.m. A cyclist was seriously injured. Chicago police say a white Toyota Highlander – probably in...
CHICAGO -- Two people were shot, one fatally, Friday night in Douglas Park on the West Side. Two men, both 40, were involved in a crash with another car in the 1200-block of South California Avenue about 11:30 p.m. when someone left the car and opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.
