Chicago, IL

Video shows 2 buildings on fire on Chicago's South Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Two buildings were on fire on Chicago's...

www.fox32chicago.com

fox32chicago.com

Driver shot on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving Monday night in the Austin neighborhood. The 35-year-old was traveling northbound around 10:24 p.m. in the 200 block of South Lotus Avenue when he was struck in the shoulder by gunfire, police said. He drove himself to Loretto Hospital where he was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot 8 times in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood: police

CHICAGO - A 32-year-old man was shot eight times Monday night on Chicago's South Side, and he transported himself to the hospital in stable condition. Around 6 p.m., police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Maryland Street in the Chatham neighborhood when he heard shots and felt pain.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Explosion damages four parked cars in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - An explosion damaged four parked vehicles early Tuesday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. Police and firefighters responded to an explosion involving four cars around 3:28 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Crystal Street, officials said. There were no reported injuries and no one...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman struck bicyclist with vehicle in Oak Park, fled scene: police

OAK PARK, Ill. - A bicyclist was struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday morning in suburban Oak Park. Around 7:45 a.m., police say a 58-year-old woman on a bicycle was traveling southbound through the intersection of Home Avenue and Jackson Boulevard when she was struck by a vehicle's front bumper, which was heading eastbound on Jackson.
OAK PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

16-year-old shot on South Side porch

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot while sitting on a porch Sunday night in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The teen was on the porch around 11:10 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Justine Street when he heard shots and was hit in the hand with gunfire, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police to announce charges in shooting of Dakotah Earley

CHICAGO - Chicago police are scheduled to announce charges Tuesday in the shooting of 23-year-old Dakotah Earley after a person of interest was taken in for questioning Monday night. "We can confirm we have a person of interest," a CPD spokesperson said. CPD Supt. David Brown will announce charges in...
fox32chicago.com

Someone is smashing car windows in Chicago's Norwood Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of Chicago's Norwood Park neighborhood that someone is smashing car windows in the middle of the night. Police said that on Saturday, car windows were smashed along the 5600 block of North Northcott Avenue and the 5700 block of North Avondale Avenue. There...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Seandell Holliday, 16, had a goal of living to 21 but was fatally shot at Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mom of the 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed during chaos at Millennium Park Saturday night says he was a very intelligent young man whose life was cut too short. She said her son, Seandell Holliday, fixed computers and cell phones. He was part of a large group gathered at Millennium Park Saturday night. Seandell, a freshman at Gary Comer High School, joined a program to keep young men out of violence last year. It's called Champs Mentoring. Vondale Singleton started the program and said Seandell had a bright future ahead of him. "My heart dropped because this is...
fox32chicago.com

Man, 37, critically wounded in Belmont Central shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot several times Monday night in the Belmont Central neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 37-year-old was walking outside before midnight in the 2700 block of North Marmora Avenue when a gunman dressed in all black approached and started shooting, police said. He suffered gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman’s apartment was 'like an oven,' son says after mom dies in Rogers Park senior home

Air conditioning controversy: Alderman says apartment where 3 women died won't turn on A/C until June. Three women were found dead at a Chicago apartment building without air conditioning, and the alderman said that building officials told her they don't turn on the A/C until June 1 no matter how hot it gets. Rogers Park Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) contacted building officials last week after calls from residents about their health and safety. Chicago's temperatures broke records last week.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suspected shooter in Oak Lawn road rage incident arrested at O'Hare

OAK LAWN, Ill. - A 36-year-old Chicago man was arrested at O'Hare International Airport on Sunday for an alleged road rage shooting last week in south suburban Oak Lawn. U.S. Customs agents arrested Mario Mallard after he arrived at O'Hare from the Dominican Republic, Oak Lawn police said in a statement.
OAK LAWN, IL
ABC7 Chicago

2 shot, 1 killed, in Douglas Park shooting after crash: Chicago police

CHICAGO -- Two people were shot, one fatally, Friday night in Douglas Park on the West Side. Two men, both 40, were involved in a crash with another car in the 1200-block of South California Avenue about 11:30 p.m. when someone left the car and opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL

