A home along State Highway 42 in Algoma was destroyed and two house pets perished in a fire that took place Sunday and restarted again on Monday. The initial fire started after 2 p.m. on Sunday at N8602 STH 42, sending the Algoma Fire Department to work before calling for assistance from the Kewaunee and Southern Door Fire Departments. When crews arrived, smoke and flames were already showing. Algoma Fire Chief Tom Ackerman says they went to work right away, but it was too late to try and save the building.

ALGOMA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO