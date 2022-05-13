ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Mavra/Pierrot Lunaire review – blancmanges, bin bags and drag as double bill probes gender

By Tim Ashley
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B5OAm_0fcsShZF00

The Royal Opera’s Jette Parker Young Artists have opted for modernism for their first post-lockdown production, with a double bill of Stravinsky ’s Mavra and Schoenberg ’s Pierrot Lunaire, conducted by Michael Papadopoulos and directed by Anthony Almeida . It’s an unusual pairing. Stravinsky’s 1922 comedy, about a soldier cross-dressing in order to gain employment as a maid to his girlfriend’s mother, remains something of a rarity. Nowadays, meanwhile, we would usually expect to encounter Schoenberg’s moonstruck Pierrot in the concert hall rather than the theatre, though we should not forget that the work was originally a cabaret piece and later became a ballet, choreographed by Glen Tetley.

What links them, as Almeida’s staging makes clear, are ideas about gender and identity. Drag permits Vasily access to a world his masculinity denies him. Tradition, meanwhile, assigns the role of Pierrot to a woman, even though Schoenberg’s protagonist is male and the gender of the performer is undesignated in the score. Consequently what we first see, during the overture to Mavra, is Alexandra Lowe’s Pierrot discarding women’s clothes to become a Dietrich-like androgyne, while Egor Zhuravskii’s Vasily experiments with trying on Mavra’s wig. The problem is that Pierrot’s presence as a silent extra figure in the first few minutes of Mavra becomes seriously confusing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38jxuM_0fcsShZF00
Sensational … Alexandra Lowe as Pierrot Lunaire. Photograph: Helen Murray

A set of gaudily papered walls, with an enormous light hanging from the ceiling, meanwhile, also serves both works. Almeida’s approach to Mavra is vaguely absurdist, as bin bags pile up like Ionesco’s chairs in the absence of a maid, and Parasha (April Koyejo-Audiger) looks on in disbelief as her preposterous, perfectionist Mother (Sarah Pring) makes and discards endless blancmanges. It’s all a bit laboured, however, until Zhuravskii – looking terrific in his maid’s outfit – arrives to enliven the proceedings. In the Schoenberg, meanwhile, where Almeida is much more assured, the ceiling light becomes the moon and the walls slowly disappear as Pierrot yields to fantasy and hallucination. The characters from Mavra become shadowy figures in the surrounding darkness, and the flautist from the instrumental ensemble materialises on stage and hovers round Lowe like a mysterious lover.

Lowe gives a sensational, career-making performance here, pushing herself to her vocal limits in order to realise the expressive extremes of Schoenberg’s Sprechstimme. Zhuravskii, a singer to watch on this showing, dominates Mavra with his supple, elegant tenor. Koyejo-Audiger sounds good as Parasha, her warm tone contrasting with Idunnu Münch’s brighter voice as the busybody Neighbour.

Papadopoulos’s conducting in Mavra is crisp if occasionally heavy-footed, and he seems more comfortable in Schoenberg, where the Britten Sinfonia play wonderfully well for him. As a whole, not all of it works, though Pierrot Lunaire is often outstanding.

• At the Royal Opera House, Linbury theatre, London , until 22 May.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing#Musical Theater#The Royal Opera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

A Day in the Life: Roberto Tyley

Welcome to the latest post in our ‘Day in the Life’ blog series, in which product and engineering’s digital coordinator, Rasha Ardati, interviews a colleague from the department to reflect on their career and experiences at the Guardian.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Mariner of the Mountains review – dreamily wonderful Algerian odyssey

Karim Aïnouz, best known for mostly Brazil-set dramatic features such as Invisible Life, Love for Sale and the evocatively titled I Travel Because I Have to, I Come Back Because I Love You, is truly an international film-maker. The son of a Brazilian mother and an Algerian father, he lives sometimes in Berlin and sometimes in the US, depending on his latest project. (His next film, Firebrand, will star Alicia Vikander as Henry VIII’s last wife Katherine Parr.)
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

278K+
Followers
71K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy