ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Button pushers: the artists making music from mushrooms

By Naomi Larsson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hg80n_0fcsRzAs00

To musician Tarun Nayar, mushrooms sound squiggly and wonky. Nayar’s “organismic music” project Modern Biology has only been active since last summer but, with his videos of mushrooms making calming ambient soundscapes, he’s already racked up more than half a million TikTok followers and 25m views.

The electronic artist and former biologist hangs out in mushroom circles, spending summers in the northern Gulf Islands of British Columbia with the Sheldrake brothers: Merlin , the author of the bestselling Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds and Shape Our Futures, and producer-songwriter Cosmo. So it seems only natural that he would begin foraging mushrooms – not to eat, but to listen to.

Sign up to our Inside Saturday newsletter for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the magazine’s biggest features, as well as a curated list of our weekly highlights.

Nayar makes, in simple terms, “plant music”: it is created by connecting electrodes and modular synthesisers to plants and measuring their bioelectrical energy, which then triggers note changes in the synthesiser. He describes the process as “an environmental feedback mechanism. It’s based on galvanic resistance – the same principle by which simple lie detectors work.” We’re effectively hearing the changes in resistance represented as bleeps and bloops, like retro-futuristic music harking back to the very early days of experiments with synthesisers.

The first time he experimented with plants was on one of those summers away with the Sheldrakes. Nayar saw a thimbleberry plant growing outside his cabin, connected the leaves to a software synthesiser playing the piano, and listened. Nayar and others like him believe that these experiments with plant sonification are vital in forging deeper connections with the natural world. “When people are doom-scrolling on TikTok and all of a sudden a little mushroom pops up, that’s a moment of reconnecting, even if it’s through a phone. If music and tuning in more deeply can bring us here right now, then there’s hope.”

The value of listening to plants is about being super-present in the moment with nature

Joe Patitucci

For North Carolina-based electronic musician Noah Kalos, AKA MycoLyco, “just being able to find a signal that we can really observe helps to raise awareness that fungi are all living, we’re all part of the same thing.” Like Nayar, Kalos has gone viral with videos of his experiments connecting synthesisers to shrooms to create trippy beats. “In my work I’m picking up signals and using them artistically. To experience that level of interaction definitely helps you feel more connected.”

Another person also experimenting with plant sounds is Joe Patitucci, the CEO of Data Garden , a “data sonification” company whose PlantWave app translates plant biodata into music. Aided by the app, he has just released a record from cannabis plants, aptly named 420hz: Plant Music from Cannabis Plants. “The value of listening to plants is really about being super-present in the moment with nature,” Patitucci says. “It’s a reminder that we’re all part of this same system. I would hope that when people make that connection, they understand that destroying Earth is destroying ourselves.”

It was this sense of environmental urgency that motivated sonic artist and “biophilic systems designer” Mileece to explore creating soundscapes from plants more than 20 years ago. She is one of the pioneers in this field, though she points to the 70s book The Secret Life of Plants that inspired a documentary film, and John Lifton’s Green Music, based on the bio-electric sensing of plants’ response to their physical environment, as influences in her work.

Mileece has spent tens of thousands of hours developing software and hardware to translate bio-emissions (ie electricity and data) from plants into what she calls “aesthetic sonification”. She builds immersive, responsive environments that translate the interaction between plants and humans into music. One 2019 installation at Tate Modern , London was a pod full of plants and flowers that reacted to people entering and moving around the room. Underpinning her creations is a mission to educate communities on climate change and the threats to biodiversity – the work stemming from her early days experimenting with plants and electronics in her bedroom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TpT9Z_0fcsRzAs00
One of MycoLyco’s recent collaborators. Photograph: MycoLyco

Mileece began working at a time when there was less acceptance around environmental justice or the climate crisis; getting funding for her projects was a long and difficult process. “I was called all sorts of bad words for being an environmentalist. And there is no difference between what Greta Thunberg says and what I said, but everyone kind of hated me for it.”

As a teenager, Mileece learned to code and trained as a sound engineer. In her mid-20s she became the resident artist at the London School of Economics, where she developed a way to transcribe the electrical signals from plants into the basic elements of sound design. She shows me a photograph of an early experiment. On her desk sits a potted plant with hair clips attached (she’d made her own electrodes), connected to a custom-made module and synth she’d coded herself, and linked up to what is now a vintage Mac computer.

It has been a long journey for her, and only now is she witnessing the sudden virality of people plugging synthesisers into mushrooms. “The fact that scientists and people in general are finally taking this all seriously has been the point of my work all along, and precisely why I worked so hard not to let it be a gimmick,” she says.

A cute video of a cactus appearing to sing might feel like a gimmick, but Mileece, Nayar and others work with plants because they say there is no experience like it: finding that understanding of how a natural element is interacting with their home-built technology. The music has a story to tell, too. MycoLyco has soundtracked a Stella McCartney show; the designer has used mycelium – grown from mushrooms – as a leather substitute.

For Mileece, it has always been about forging connections between people and the planet. “It’s to help people remember how much better off we are when we are integrated with the Earth, so we don’t ruin it for ourselves or all the other animals, insects and birds.”

At the very least, these botanical soundscapes might bring some people closer to understanding the natural world – even if they come across a video for just a few seconds. These artists have made plants sing, and they’re asking us to listen.

• This article was amended on 16 May 2022 to give the full name of Joe Patitucci’s record.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

William Bennett obituary

In 1958, shortly after returning to Britain from studying in Paris, the flautist William Bennett received a phone call: “Get to the Festival Hall as quick as you can. Sir Thomas Beecham is doing Richard Strauss’s Ein Heldenleben and is a player short. The rehearsal has already started.” This was soon followed by another call telling him to present himself in Manchester for an audition with the BBC Northern Symphony Orchestra, now the BBC Philharmonic.
OBITUARIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Mushroom#Ambient Music#Shrooms#Birds#Modern Biology
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Power 102.9 NoCo

6ix9ine Meets Lil Durk Look-Alike Perkio, Gives Him a King Von Jacket – Watch

6ix9ine continues to take drastic measures in his pursuit of clout. Now, he's taunting Lil Durk about King Von's death with the use of a look-alike and a prop. On Tuesday (April 26), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page where he is standing on a street corner with a group of men, one of whom looks exactly like Lil Durk. The look-alike goes by the nickname Perkio. In the clip, Tekashi pulls a jacket out of a bag and one of the rapper's associates puts it around the shoulders of faux Durk, who looks scared.
CELEBRITIES
Phys.org

Could we learn to love slugs and snails in our gardens?

Before you squash or poison the next slug or snail you see in your garden, consider this: The British Royal Horticultural Society no longer classifies these gastropods as pests. Why on earth would a leading gardening organization do that, you might wonder. After all, slugs and snails are usually seen as a problem, given their eagerness to devour the plants you've lovingly nurtured.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

A Day in the Life: Roberto Tyley

Welcome to the latest post in our ‘Day in the Life’ blog series, in which product and engineering’s digital coordinator, Rasha Ardati, interviews a colleague from the department to reflect on their career and experiences at the Guardian.
ENTERTAINMENT
Page Six

‘Euphoria’ makeup artist Donni Davy launches Half Magic beauty line

It’s never been easier to recreate your favorite “Euphoria” beauty looks at home. Doniella “Donni” Davy, the makeup artist behind the bold, glittering looks on the hit HBO show, launched her very own beauty brand, Half Magic, on Tuesday. Priced from $10 to $26, the vegan and cruelty-free line offers high-impact eye paints that double as liners, iridescent highlighters, liquid lipsticks, lip liners, a setting spray, face gems and several beauty tools. “I draw much of my inspiration from TikTok and Instagram, including but not at all limited to Gen Z’s interpretation and recreations of ‘Euphoria’-inspired makeup,” Davy tells Page Six Style of...
MAKEUP
The Guardian

Compton Verney

We connect people, art, nature and creativity. We deliberately blur the perceived boundaries between visual and performing arts, indoor and outdoor, architecture and landscape, science and nature, creativity and learning, digital and analogue, and visiting and participating. Compton Verney is a major independent art gallery and an Arts Council National...
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

How we met: ‘The five-hour flight raced by. As we started our descent, he kissed me’

In the summer of 2018, Kimberley was coming to terms with the end of a relationship. To cheer herself up, she went on holiday to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. “I’d never taken a trip by myself before but it seemed like a good time,” she says. When she boarded her return flight to Vancouver, an attendant asked if any adults were flying solo. “There were children sitting in the emergency exit aisle who wouldn’t be able to operate the doors in an emergency, so they wanted people to swap seats. I sheepishly raised my hand.” She soon noticed that another passenger had done the same. “He was so tall and handsome,” she remembers.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

The Guardian

278K+
Followers
71K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy