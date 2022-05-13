Burglary investigated on Gale Lane

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a stabbing at an area business on Sunday, May 15. According to police, they responded to the reported stabbing and gathered evidence and suspect information. The victim was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment of his injuries. They said the...
Kentucky State Police continue to investigate after a Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputy and suspect died in an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon near the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in Benton. Multiple police agencies have identified the officer as Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash. Cash began his career as...
A Paducah man and woman were injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was eastbound when it ran off the road and hit the cable barriers around the 80-mile marker. The driver and passenger were both taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Medical Center for injuries.
A Murray woman was charged with DUI after four people were injured in a three-vehicle wreck on Interstate 69 in Caldwell County over the weekend. Caldwell County Chief Deputy Sheriff Chris Noel reports deputies were dispatched to the 92-mile marker of I-69 in reference to a reckless driver shortly after 8:15 Saturday morning. While responding to a reckless driver, Noel says they were advised of a three-vehicle crash at the 88-mile marker.
Benton, Ky.–Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports a section of KY 348/West 5th Street in Benton is blocked to facilitate a police incident investigation. Area media is reporting that a law enforcement officer and suspect were both shot at the sheriff’s office. Emergency first-responders are on scene, including the...
PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Providence Police Department (PPD) claims a suspect is a “career criminal” and that he fought law enforcement attempting to arrest him. PPD says on May 12, Officer Eric Elder was requested to help the Webster County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police to locate Steven Sigler, 38. Police say the […]
Two people were injured, with one flown to Nashville, following a two-vehicle crash at an intersection of Pleasant Grove Road and Madisonville Road. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to reports of a crash where one of the vehicles had flipped multiple times around 6 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Investigation determined that a vehicle driven by Hayden Stites of Lafayette had been eastbound on Pleasant Grove when he reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Pleasant Grove and Madisonville Road.
Gunfire struck several homes and vehicles on Evergreen Park Drive early Sunday morning, but there were no reports of any injuries. Unknown suspects fired dozens of rounds in 600 block of Evergreen about 3:30 a.m. according to the Hopkinsville police report, which says 28 shell casings and at least five bullets were recovered.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A dispute between neighbors landed one Evansville woman in jail after she allegedly hit her neighbor in the head with a gun. On Sunday, officers state they responded to Russell Avenue to a caller saying a rifle was fired in the area. According to police, the neighbor of the 911 caller […]
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A 27-year-old Owensboro man was arrested after police believe he stole a John Deer Gator, various lawn equipment and a utility trailer. On Tuesday, a corporal says he responded to two separate theft complaints where a John Deer Gator valued at $13,000 and lawn equipment worth $1,205 had been stolen. According […]
Multiple Tri-State law enforcement agencies are working together across Kentucky and Indiana to find a suspect they say shot an Owensboro Police Department officer Saturday night. Law enforcement officials confirm to 44News that when police responded to reports of a burglary of at the Eagles gas station in Owensboro at...
Arraignment was held Monday morning in Todd County District Court for the man charged with murder in connection with the Friday morning shooting death of a woman on Heltsley Road near Clifty. Kentucky State Police allege 44-year old David Odeal Slagle of Lewisburg fatally shot 57-year old Deborah McGee of...
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Clarksville Police Department responded to a crash with injuries Monday on Highway 12 at Douglas Lane. Two vehicles were involved in the crash and one of the vehicles ran off the road and down a ravine, according to Clarksville Police. Highway 12 was completely...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Police arrested a man Saturday on charges related to striking a pedestrian while driving and leaving the scene of an accident. Bowling Green Police Department stated in a citation that they were dispatched to the intersection of Lost Woods Avenue and Nashville Road Saturday in response to a white Chevrolet Corvette hitting a pedestrian and leaving the scene at around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, May 14.
