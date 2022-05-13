ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Global warming made South Africa's recent floods twice as likely, study says

By Tim Cocks
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

JOHANNESBURG, May 13 (Reuters) - Global warming made the heavy rains behind South Africa's devastating floods last month twice as likely as they would have been if greenhouse gas emissions had never heated the planet, scientists said on Friday.

Flash floods around the east coast city of Durban killed 435 people, left tens of thousands homeless and caused 10 billion rand ($621.73 million) worth of damage to roads, power lines, water pipes and one of Africa's busiest ports. read more

The World Weather Attribution group analysed weather data and digital simulations to compare today's climate to that of before the industrial revolution in the late 1800s, when the world was about 1.2°C cooler.

"The results showed that an extreme rainfall episode such as this one can now be expected to happen about once every 20 years," a report on the study said.

"Without human-caused global warming, such an event would only happen once every 40 years, so it has become about twice as common as a result of greenhouse gas emissions."

It added that when extreme downpours do happen, they can be expected to be 4-8% heavier than if no human-induced global warming had occurred.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ydAV4_0fcsRRMI00
A general view of a mudslide which destroyed several houses during flooding in Mzinyathi near Durban, South Africa, April 17, 2022. REUTERS/Rogan Ward/File Photo

Attributing specific weather events to climate change is a tricky business that deals in probabilities, never certainty. But co-author Friederike Otto, from Imperial College London, said the study had examined data from the wider region, not just Durban.

"Looking at the larger region is actually a very meaningful way of assessing the impact of climate change. (The study) means that, in any given year, there is a 5% likelihood of such an event occurring," she told a news conference, versus 2.5% in the absence of global warming.

Africa's southeastern coast is on the front line of seaborne weather systems that climate change is making nastier, scientists say. South Africa's tropical northern neighbour Mozambique has suffered multiple cyclones and floods in the past decade, including one in April that killed more than 50 people.

"The patterns we see in southern Africa are consistent with what we are seeing elsewhere in the world," Jasper Knight, a geoscientist at Johannesburg's University of Witwatersrand, not involved in the study, told Reuters.

"It confirms that climate change is real, it is happening right now and it's impacting the most vulnerable."

($1 = 16.0842 rand)

Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 9

Related
LiveScience

Scientists find evidence for biggest earthquake in human history

Archaeologists have found evidence of the largest known earthquake in human history — a terrifying magnitude-9.5 megaquake that caused a 5,000-mile-long (8,000 kilometers) tsunami and prompted human populations to abandon nearby coastlines for 1,000 years, a new study finds. The earthquake struck about 3,800 years ago in what is...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

African Blob Explained: What Is This Mysterious Place Beneath the Continent?

The world can be full of so much mystery that to be "baffled" is an understatement. The African continent can attest to this. For years, two enormous land masses have been sitting just beneath the Earth's surface. Meanwhile, one blob beneath Africa seems to emerge from underneath the ground - slowly starting to make its way to the surface, according to Popcrush.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Unusually high temperatures to hit western Europe this week

The exceptional heatwave conditions across parts of India and Pakistan over the past few weeks have been in the news – although the region has in fact endured extreme heat since March. Through the next few days, although nowhere near as extreme as in India and Pakistan, anomalous warmth will be affecting large portions of western Europe in the first significant heat of spring.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

This is what the climate crisis looks like: Birds fall out of the sky as temperatures hit record high in India

Birds are falling from the sky in western India due to exhaustion and dehydration as a scorching heatwave continues for the third month.The long-running heatwave spell has continued to bake citizens in Delhi after record temperatures breached an unprecedented 49C mark in some parts of India’s national capital this weekend. In the western state of Gujarat – where the temperature has hovered above 40C for weeks now and is set to touch 46C in several pockets – rescuers are coming across birds that have fallen from the sky.The impact of the excruciating heat on animals has been neglected so far,...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Africa#East Africa#Greenhouse Gas#Imperial College London#Durban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Global Warming
CNET

The Alien Invasion of Antarctica Is Only Just Beginning

At the bottom of the stairwell leading to deck five, an alien lies upturned on green nonslip flooring. If you get close enough, you can see one of its six legs twitching and one of its translucent wings crushed to pieces. Unlike the throng of Antarctic expeditioners aboard the RSV Nuyina, Australia's newest icebreaking ship, it hasn't cleared customs.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Fears farmers will be ravaged by a second mouse plague that destroyed millions of dollars' worth of crops last year

Farmers are being urged to be on the lookout for mice in their paddocks amid reports of increased numbers of the rodents across Australia's rural regions. Australia's government science agency says farmers have reported increased mice activity in northern NSW, central Queensland, north western Victoria, the Yorke Peninsula in South Australia and the wheat belt in Western Australia.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Bill Gates warns 'we've NOT seen the worst of Covid': Microsoft billionaire says there is 'way above five percent' risk of pandemic generating more transmissive and 'even more fatal' Coronavirus variant

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has warned there is a 'way above five per cent' risk the world has not yet seen the worst of the Covid pandemic. The tech mogul and philanthropist said he did not want to sound 'doom and gloom' but warned there was a risk an 'even more transmissive and even more fatal' variant could be generated.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous Volcano on the Planet

Despite sometimes giving out warning signs, volcanic eruptions are unpredictable. Even relatively less explosive ones can cause significant damage and fatalities, like the Nevado del Ruiz eruption in Colombia in 1985. Perhaps the most well-known deadly eruption is Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D. It is estimated the catastrophe killed as many as 15,000 people. The […]
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

One in three people are infected with _Toxoplasma_ parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

Toxoplasma gondii is probably the most successful parasite in the world today. This microscopic creature is capable of infecting any mammal or bird, and people across all continents are infected. Once infected, a person carries Toxoplasma for life. So far, we don’t have a drug that can eradicate the parasite from the body. And there is no vaccine approved for use in humans. Across the world, it’s estimated 30–50% of people are infected with Toxoplasma – and infections may be increasing in Australia. A survey of studies conducted at blood banks and pregnancy clinics across the country in the 1970s put...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Reuters

Reuters

437K+
Followers
328K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy