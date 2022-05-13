ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owen County, KY

Owen County man charged for criminal child abuse

By Dustin Massengill
 4 days ago

OWENTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – An Owen County man has been charged in an abuse investigation involving a 7-month-old child, Thursday.

According to the Kentucky State Police (KSP), on April 29 KSP received a call about a choking child in Owenton. The child may have been having a seizure.

The child was taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital via Air Evac, but while at the hospital Kentucky State Police were called to investigate signs of possible abuse.

The investigation included a medical examination and interviews, according to a statement.

Following the investigation, Isaiah Renfron, 22, of Owenton was charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under.

