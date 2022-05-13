ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

American Green, Inc. (OTC:ERBB) Board Votes to Exercise Its Option to Buy 40,000 Square Foot "Cypress Chill" Cannabis Building for $3,750,000

By NewMediaWire
Woonsocket Call
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Green, Inc. (ERBB:OTC) announced today that its Board of Directors has exercised and approved the rights it has under the current lease agreement with its landlord to buy the 40,000 square foot building known as American Green’s “Cypress Chill” cannabis facility located at 2325 W. Cypress St. Phoenix, AZ. 85009....

