ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

'I want to do this for my mom': Maryland woman's journey to becoming a nurse

By Lindsey Mastis
WJLA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Before becoming a nurse at the University of Maryland’s Capital Region Medical Center in Prince George’s County, Yvonne Harvey...

wjla.com

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA

Laurel man loses 170 pounds, is named contestant in 'Mr. Health and Fitness 2022'

LAUREL, Md. — Over the weekend, two political figures suffered strokes, which in turn caused Trei Massie of Laurel, Maryland, to reflect on his journey to fitness. Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen reported he had a “minor stroke” but is expecting to go back to work this week after treatment at George Washington University Hospital.
LAUREL, MD
WJLA

Having trouble breathing? Expert on how air quality, COVID, allergies are impacting health

WASHINGTON (7News) — A lot of people are suffering from allergies, but there are other factors that contribute to the feeling that it’s hard to breathe. Air quality is a big factor. The American Lung Association’s Laura Kate Bender spoke with Lindsey Mastis during The Wellness Desk. Bender detailed results from The American Lung Association’s “State of the Air” report.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George's County, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Prince George's County, MD
Society
Local
Maryland Health
State
Maryland State
WJLA

Thanking Fairfax County firefighters of station 25

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As National Police Week comes to an end Tuesday, 7News continues to thank all first responders in police, fire and EMS. Monday, Meteorologist Eileen Whelan meets the Fairfax County firefighters of station 25 in Reston, Va. Lt. Nate Larkin is from Reston, Virginia. He...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

4 police officers among 7 injured in Md. nail salon explosion

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An explosion at a Maryland shopping center has sent seven people to the hospital, including four police officers, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. Firefighters say the explosion happened late Monday night at the Libra Nails and Spa in Windsor Mill, a shopping...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#University Of Maryland
CBS Baltimore

Family, Friends Mourn Pregnant Woman Who Gave Birth And Died After East Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been two days since a pregnant woman and her fiancé were murdered outside of their home on 23rd Street in East Baltimore on Thursday. Even though she was fatally injured during a barrage of gunfire, 38-year-old Angel Smith, who was seven months pregnant, gave birth to a baby girl before she died. When the baby was born, she was in critical condition. She has remained at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Today, family members are telling WJZ that the baby’s health is improving. Some of the tubes that helped her fight for her life have already been removed, according to...
BALTIMORE, MD
WDVM 25

Prince George’s County offers free groceries, health resources at library branches

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System is partnering with the Prince George’s County Health Department to offer health resources and free groceries at local library branches. The initiative is called “Community Health Worker in the Library,” with the goal of advancing health and food equity in the county. […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Royals
WUSA9

Arrest made in stabbing, beating death of 17-year-old Northwest High School senior

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Police made an arrest in the death of a high school senior who went missing in January. His body was found a few days later. Jailyn Jones, 17, was last seen on Jan. 21 and his body was found in a residential area of Germantown on Jan. 24 in a nearby creek. When police removed him from the water, they noticed that Jones had been stabbed multiple times in the head and torso. Police also found a pair of boots and jeans containing possible blood evidence. After an autopsy, his death was ruled a homicide caused by blunt force trauma, police said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Free groceries to be offered at several Prince George's County libraries this month

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One in seven people in Prince George’s County is food insecure. This week, the county is ramping up its efforts to make sure that families and children are not going hungry. Now that schools are getting ready to let out for the summer months, libraries are sharing their space to include books and food. County officials say up to 100 free grocery bags will be available each week during this month and the whole month of June.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Fairfax Co. faces tough choices to save Lake Accotink from massive sediment build up.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Reporter’s Notebook: One of Fairfax County’s most popular parks is at the center of a decades-long battle over how to save it. Lake Accotink is quickly filling up with sediment that’s impacting wildlife and destroying the lake. The county has two primary plans to dredge the lake but folks who live nearby and use the park regularly have concerns about the options. What all can agree on is the beauty of this hidden gem.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

D.C. Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges for Committing an Armed Robbery and Armed Carjacking in Montgomery County

Defendant Admits Brandishing a Firearm During the Robbery and in Both Carjackings. Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: Rashaun Onley, age 22, of Washington, D.C., pleaded guilty today to federal charges of committing an armed commercial robbery, carjacking, and using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy