'I want to do this for my mom': Maryland woman's journey to becoming a nurse

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been two days since a pregnant woman and her fiancé were murdered outside of their home on 23rd Street in East Baltimore on Thursday. Even though she was fatally injured during a barrage of gunfire, 38-year-old Angel Smith, who was seven months pregnant, gave birth to a baby girl before she died. When the baby was born, she was in critical condition. She has remained at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Today, family members are telling WJZ that the baby’s health is improving. Some of the tubes that helped her fight for her life have already been removed, according to...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO