MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 44th Annual Big Bay Relay is set to take off on Saturday. According to the relay organizer, the race will start at 8:00 a.m. at Kaufman Sports Complex in Marquette and run up County Road 550 to Draver Park. The race ending is returning to Draver Park this year and will include food from Bearded Lady Creations and music by Los Bromanceros.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO