West Bend, WI

Genevieve M. Albiero

Greater Milwaukee Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNov. 6, 1927 - May 9, 2022. Gen Albiero, 94, passed peacefully away on Monday, May 9, 2022 at The Cottages of Cedar Community. She was born on November 6, 1927 to Arthur and Olive (Mueller) Heppe in West Bend, WI. She grew up on the family dairy farm in Jackson,...

www.gmtoday.com

Greater Milwaukee Today

Todd Michael Schwerm, 71

Todd Michael Schwerm went to be with the Lord on May 13, 2022, at the age of 71. He was born in Milwaukee on November 28, 1950, to the late Earl E. and Claudine (nee Jackson) Schwerm. He grew up in Mequon, where he met his precious bride of 48 years, Mary (nee Splaine), who he wed on May 11, 1974.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Kimberly ‘Kym’ Ann Ragsdale

July 11, 1977 - May 7, 2022. Kimberly “Kym” Ann Ragsdale, age 44, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022. She was born on July 11, 1977, to George and Shirley (Stevenson) Ragsdale. Kim enjoyed hanging out with her friends and taking her daughter to waterparks whenever possible,...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Jean Eloise Abplanalp

Dec. 2, 1928 - May 12, 2022. Jean Eloise Abplanalp died May 12, 2022, at the age of 93. She was born December 2, 1928, in South Bend, Ind., to Lloyd and Zella Emley. She married Paul Benjamin Abplanalp on August 28, 1948. Jean had an artistic mind and always...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Donna J. Lanagan, 75

Donna J. Lanagan of Grafton passed away at the Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon on Sunday May 15, 2022, at the age of 75. Donna was born in Arlington Heights, IL, on August 7, 1946, the daughter of James and Janice (nee Eiler) Dwyer. She graduated from Mount Pleasant High School class of 1964.
GRAFTON, WI
City
West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI
Obituaries
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
Greater Milwaukee Today

Edith B. Strazer, 103

Edith B. Strazer (nee Dobiknar) of Cedarburg (formerly of Waukegan, IL), age 103 years, has passed away. Edith was born in Naylor, MO, on May 2, 1919, to Valentine and Frances Dobnikar, and died May 12, 2022, at Lawlis Family Hospice, Mequon. She was the beloved wife of the late...
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Marit Ingrid Hoff

Marit Ingrid Hoff (nee Holton) passed into eternal life on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at age 75. She was the beloved wife of the late Ronald for 52 years, and loving mother of Jennifer (Tyler) Hauser, Steven (Debra) Hoff and Karen (Patrick) McCoy; proud grandma of Jackson, Austin and Mason Hauser, Brandon and Bryce Hoff and Connor, Greta, Clare, Marta and the late Graham McCoy. Dog mom of Molly. Daughter of the late Hans and Irene Holton. Also loved by other relatives and friends.
BROOKFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Dale W. Arenz

June 14, 1935 - May 13, 2022. Dale W. Arenz, 86, of Stoughton and previously of Delafield, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Agrace Hospice Center in Fitchburg. Dale was born on June 14, 1935, in Eagle, the son of Wesley and Dorothy (Gates) Arenz. He grew...
STOUGHTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Howard Dean Hadler

Dec. 6, 1933 - May 12, 2022. Howard Dean Hadler, age 88, of West Bend passed away at home, peacefully, on the evening of Thursday, May 12, 2022. Howard was born on December 6, 1933, at Mercy Hospital in Urbana, Illinois, and grew up in Rantoul, Illinois. He graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1950 and then attended the University of Illinois where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Engineering in 1955. While attending the University of Illinois, he met his future wife, Wanda Lucille Cross, and they married in 1954. Howard and Wanda had 3 children and were married for 50 years until Wanda’s death in 2005. Howard was a devoted husband and father.
WEST BEND, WI
Person
Paige
Person
Jesus Christ
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hartland and Delafield chambers to host golf outing in June

HARTLAND — The Hartland and Delafield chambers of commerce are once again partnering to host the “Connected by Links” Chamber Golf Outing on June 3. The event will be held at Western Lakes Golf Course, W287-N1963 Oakton Road, City of Pewaukee. The intent of the event is...
HARTLAND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

A champion for children with cancer

MEQUON — Kimberly Paulson has a more personal appreciation for the importance of cancer research than many. For Paulson, cancer research doesn’t mean a walk or a benefit or a fundraising campaign. It’s all of those things, certainly — but for Paulson, it’s also much, much more....
MEQUON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hartford 4th of July parade happening, festival after might not be

HARTFORD — The Hartford Jaycees used to put on the 4th of July parade in the city; now, after the Hartford Jaycees disbanded, their former president, Aaron Smiley, is keeping the parade going. The Hartford Jaycees disbanded in early March due to a lack of members, according to Smiley....
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

New puzzle for sale captures Cedarburg’s history

CEDARBURG — Local puzzle-lovers may be excited to hear that a new Cedarburg puzzle is for sale. This 1,000-piece puzzle is 19.25 inches by 26.625 inches and is a watercolor painting by Cedarburg artist Robert Helf. The image depicts a young boy with his dog peering through the front window of the Cedarburg History Museum with Pagoda Fine Jewelry and the Cedarburg Mill in the background.
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

HUHS Aviation Club finishes building airplane

HARTFORD — The Hartford Union High School Aviation Club recently finished building an RV12 airplane, in conjunction with Kettle Moraine Youth Aviation (KMYA), and will have it on display next week. The plane will be on display at HUHS on May 19. The plane will also be on display...
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Teams settle for a hard-fought draw

GRAFTON — The final result of a 2-2 draw felt just about right when the West Bend co-op traveled to Grafton for a North Shore Conference match Thursday evening. “We went down early, and I was really happy the way they settled in. Grafton came out real strong, possession of the ball, moving it quick, but once we settled in, I think both teams were evenly matched,” West Bend coach Chris Susnik said. “It was two teams that were playing hard and going for a win. Just a fun game overall.”
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Grafton Farm & Fleet on schedule to open this fall

GRAFTON — Work is on schedule for the fall opening of the Blain’s Farm & Fleet in the former Shopko building at 1771 Wisconsin Ave. The 94,500-square-foot store will make use of a renovated Shopko building, plus an 11,050-square-foot addition. There will also be a 3,820-square-foot double-lane drive-thru canopy and modifications to the east façade.
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bayshore Art Festival

BAYSHORE is excited to bring our guests the 2nd annual BAYSHORE Art Festival presented by Welcome to Glendale on May 14-15 in partnership with Amdur Productions. The 2nd annual BAYSHORE Art Festival presented by Welcome to Glendale is free to the public and will feature live music, food trucks, entertainment, and more than 75 artists, artisans, and makers. There will be a wide variety of items from art to food, clothing to lotions, stationery to furniture, and candles to home decor. The event will be hosted in The Yard at BAYSHORE and surrounding streets.
GLENDALE, WI
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Greater Milwaukee Today

702-unit Life Storage opens in Mequon

MEQUON — With the cut of a ribbon, the Life Storage facility at 10448 N. Port Washington Road in Mequon is now open. The 702-unit self-storage business is a redevelopment of a vacant industrial building at the intersection of Port Washington and Donges Bay roads. The units will include 15 reserved for RVs, which accommodates the rise in RV usage and the increasing number of people who have moved into condominiums or apartments.
MEQUON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Forbes magazine honors Scott Latzke as Best-In-State wealth advisor

MEQUON — Scott A. Latzke, a private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Mequon, was named to the list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors published by Forbes magazine. The list recognizes financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business. The rankings are...
MEQUON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Spartans look to stay the course

The West Bend West Spartans have had a strong showing so far this season as the Spartans sit at 14-7 on the year, which puts them in fourth place in a tough North Shore Conference. Head coach Kenneth Dischler said that he thinks the season is going pretty good. “There...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

PARADIGM respresents NuVision Marketing in leasing Mequon flex space

MEQUON — PARADIGM Real Estate represented NuVision Marketing, LLC in the lease of 3,000 square feet of industrial flex space from St. John Properties Inc. The space is located at 6100 W. Executive Drive, Mequon. Brian Parrish, MBA, SIOR and Matt Friedman of PARADIGM Real Estate represented the lessee...
MEQUON, WI

