Genevieve M. Albiero

Dec. 6, 1933 - May 12, 2022. Howard Dean Hadler, age 88, of West Bend passed away at home, peacefully, on the evening of Thursday, May 12, 2022. Howard was born on December 6, 1933, at Mercy Hospital in Urbana, Illinois, and grew up in Rantoul, Illinois. He graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1950 and then attended the University of Illinois where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Engineering in 1955. While attending the University of Illinois, he met his future wife, Wanda Lucille Cross, and they married in 1954. Howard and Wanda had 3 children and were married for 50 years until Wanda’s death in 2005. Howard was a devoted husband and father.

