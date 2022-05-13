ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewaskum, WI

Donald “Don” Anthony Hemauer

Greater Milwaukee Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOct. 14, 1940 - May 7, 2022. Donald "Don" Anthony Hemauer, age 81, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at his home in Kewaskum, with family by his side. He was born on October 14, 1940 in Appleton, WI to Alfred and Anita (nee Zahringer) Hemauer. Don married his love,...

Greater Milwaukee Today

Kimberly ‘Kym’ Ann Ragsdale

July 11, 1977 - May 7, 2022. Kimberly “Kym” Ann Ragsdale, age 44, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022. She was born on July 11, 1977, to George and Shirley (Stevenson) Ragsdale. Kim enjoyed hanging out with her friends and taking her daughter to waterparks whenever possible,...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Jean Eloise Abplanalp

Dec. 2, 1928 - May 12, 2022. Jean Eloise Abplanalp died May 12, 2022, at the age of 93. She was born December 2, 1928, in South Bend, Ind., to Lloyd and Zella Emley. She married Paul Benjamin Abplanalp on August 28, 1948. Jean had an artistic mind and always...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Edith B. Strazer, 103

Edith B. Strazer (nee Dobiknar) of Cedarburg (formerly of Waukegan, IL), age 103 years, has passed away. Edith was born in Naylor, MO, on May 2, 1919, to Valentine and Frances Dobnikar, and died May 12, 2022, at Lawlis Family Hospice, Mequon. She was the beloved wife of the late...
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Dale W. Arenz

June 14, 1935 - May 13, 2022. Dale W. Arenz, 86, of Stoughton and previously of Delafield, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Agrace Hospice Center in Fitchburg. Dale was born on June 14, 1935, in Eagle, the son of Wesley and Dorothy (Gates) Arenz. He grew...
STOUGHTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Howard Dean Hadler

Dec. 6, 1933 - May 12, 2022. Howard Dean Hadler, age 88, of West Bend passed away at home, peacefully, on the evening of Thursday, May 12, 2022. Howard was born on December 6, 1933, at Mercy Hospital in Urbana, Illinois, and grew up in Rantoul, Illinois. He graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1950 and then attended the University of Illinois where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Engineering in 1955. While attending the University of Illinois, he met his future wife, Wanda Lucille Cross, and they married in 1954. Howard and Wanda had 3 children and were married for 50 years until Wanda’s death in 2005. Howard was a devoted husband and father.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

HUHS Aviation Club finishes building airplane

HARTFORD — The Hartford Union High School Aviation Club recently finished building an RV12 airplane, in conjunction with Kettle Moraine Youth Aviation (KMYA), and will have it on display next week. The plane will be on display at HUHS on May 19. The plane will also be on display...
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hartford 4th of July parade happening, festival after might not be

HARTFORD — The Hartford Jaycees used to put on the 4th of July parade in the city; now, after the Hartford Jaycees disbanded, their former president, Aaron Smiley, is keeping the parade going. The Hartford Jaycees disbanded in early March due to a lack of members, according to Smiley....
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Buffalo shooting compared to Waukesha parade attack

WAUKESHA — A mass shooting in Buffalo, New York caused Waukesha to trend on social media over the weekend with people making comparisons to the Nov. 21 Christmas parade attack. Waukesha County defense attorney and former county district attorney Paul Bucher said the stories have nothing in common other than a close fatality count.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

New puzzle for sale captures Cedarburg’s history

CEDARBURG — Local puzzle-lovers may be excited to hear that a new Cedarburg puzzle is for sale. This 1,000-piece puzzle is 19.25 inches by 26.625 inches and is a watercolor painting by Cedarburg artist Robert Helf. The image depicts a young boy with his dog peering through the front window of the Cedarburg History Museum with Pagoda Fine Jewelry and the Cedarburg Mill in the background.
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Teams settle for a hard-fought draw

GRAFTON — The final result of a 2-2 draw felt just about right when the West Bend co-op traveled to Grafton for a North Shore Conference match Thursday evening. “We went down early, and I was really happy the way they settled in. Grafton came out real strong, possession of the ball, moving it quick, but once we settled in, I think both teams were evenly matched,” West Bend coach Chris Susnik said. “It was two teams that were playing hard and going for a win. Just a fun game overall.”
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

702-unit Life Storage opens in Mequon

MEQUON — With the cut of a ribbon, the Life Storage facility at 10448 N. Port Washington Road in Mequon is now open. The 702-unit self-storage business is a redevelopment of a vacant industrial building at the intersection of Port Washington and Donges Bay roads. The units will include 15 reserved for RVs, which accommodates the rise in RV usage and the increasing number of people who have moved into condominiums or apartments.
MEQUON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

New UW-Madison leader deflects questions about GOP critics

MADISON, Wis. — New University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin on Tuesday deflected questions during her first news conference about GOP critics who have painted her as an unabashed liberal and threatened to restrict funding if regents stand by the decision to hire her. Asked repeatedly for her reaction...
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

A champion for children with cancer

MEQUON — Kimberly Paulson has a more personal appreciation for the importance of cancer research than many. For Paulson, cancer research doesn’t mean a walk or a benefit or a fundraising campaign. It’s all of those things, certainly — but for Paulson, it’s also much, much more....
MEQUON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Regents pick UCLA law school dean to lead UW-Madison

MADISON, Wis. — The dean of UCLA's law school has been chosen as the next head of the University of Wisconsin's flagship campus in Madison, the university system's regents announced Monday. Jennifer Mnookin was picked to succeed outgoing Chancellor Rebecca Blank, the regents said. Mnookin holds a law degree...
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Forbes magazine honors Scott Latzke as Best-In-State wealth advisor

MEQUON — Scott A. Latzke, a private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Mequon, was named to the list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors published by Forbes magazine. The list recognizes financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business. The rankings are...
MEQUON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Grafton Farm & Fleet on schedule to open this fall

GRAFTON — Work is on schedule for the fall opening of the Blain’s Farm & Fleet in the former Shopko building at 1771 Wisconsin Ave. The 94,500-square-foot store will make use of a renovated Shopko building, plus an 11,050-square-foot addition. There will also be a 3,820-square-foot double-lane drive-thru canopy and modifications to the east façade.
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Judge issues stay in library carjacking case

WAUKESHA — A Waukesha County judge on Tuesday put the case against the teen accused of carjacking an 87-year-old woman outside the Waukesha Public Library last fall on hold for 90 days while the defense appeals the decision to waive him into adult court. Khalil Perry, 14, was waived...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office seeking driver who caused motorcycle crash

GRAFTON - The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a car that caused a motorcyclist to crash in Grafton Friday, leading to a severe head injury. The accident occurred around 4:45 p.m. Friday, when the 79-year-old motorcyclist was traveling south on Port Washington Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office press release. They said a motorist traveling west on Lakefield Road failed to yield at the intersection with Port Washington Road, forcing the motorcyclist to “lay down” his bike, a move that avoids an accident but can pose great risk to the rider. The rider suffered a severe head injury and a possible leg injury, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to Froedtert Hospital of Milwaukee due to the extent of his head injury.
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

PARADIGM respresents NuVision Marketing in leasing Mequon flex space

MEQUON — PARADIGM Real Estate represented NuVision Marketing, LLC in the lease of 3,000 square feet of industrial flex space from St. John Properties Inc. The space is located at 6100 W. Executive Drive, Mequon. Brian Parrish, MBA, SIOR and Matt Friedman of PARADIGM Real Estate represented the lessee...
MEQUON, WI

