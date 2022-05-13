Henry Co. woman charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

(WFXR) — After being arrested in Lynchburg, a Henry County woman now faces multiple charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to court documents, Jamie Lynn Ferguson of Collinsville was released on bond following a court appearance in Roanoke on Thursday, May 12.

Charging documents filed on Wednesday, May 11 reference social media posts, as well as video, that reportedly shows Ferguson inside the Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 6, 2021.

Ferguson was also a member of the West Virginia National Guard. Records show she had requested leave the week of the riot, listing her destination as Washington, D.C.

In addition, court documents show Facebook posts, allegedly from Ferguson’s account, stating that she would be going to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Two weeks after the riot, Ferguson was interviewed by FBI agents from West Virginia. In the interview, she told them she entered the Capitol and stayed in the Rotunda for about 40 minutes.

Ferguson is charged with entering a restricted building; disorderly conduct; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

This is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.