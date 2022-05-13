ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Henry Co. woman charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

By Colleen Guerry
WFXR
WFXR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JrPVJ_0fcsOvFf00

(WFXR) — After being arrested in Lynchburg, a Henry County woman now faces multiple charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to court documents, Jamie Lynn Ferguson of Collinsville was released on bond following a court appearance in Roanoke on Thursday, May 12.

Charging documents filed on Wednesday, May 11 reference social media posts, as well as video, that reportedly shows Ferguson inside the Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 6, 2021.

MARCH 2022: Former Rocky Mount cop, Jacob Fracker, pleads guilty to charge from Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Ferguson was also a member of the West Virginia National Guard. Records show she had requested leave the week of the riot, listing her destination as Washington, D.C.

In addition, court documents show Facebook posts, allegedly from Ferguson’s account, stating that she would be going to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

APRIL 2022: Ex-Rocky Mount officer, Thomas Robertson, convicted of storming Capitol

Two weeks after the riot, Ferguson was interviewed by FBI agents from West Virginia. In the interview, she told them she entered the Capitol and stayed in the Rotunda for about 40 minutes.

Ferguson is charged with entering a restricted building; disorderly conduct; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 8

Related
Metro News

West Virginia National Guard member charged in Jan. 6 surge into U.S. Capitol

A member of the West Virginia National Guard has been charged in federal court for the surge into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Jamie Lynn Ferguson, 45, was charged last week in federal court with four federal charges: entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke City leaders react to Gov. Youngkin’s violent crime task force announcement

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — On Monday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that he’s creating a task force to address violent crime in communities across the Commonwealth. Leaders in the Star City have been working to address the rising violence while residents in high-crime areas have voiced their concerns to the Roanoke City Council for months, telling city leaders that they feel unsafe in certain neighborhoods.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

‘This is a void that needs to be filled’

A family whose name has been synonymous with newspapers in Southwest Virginia has named Cardinal News the beneficiary of its foundation’s annual charitable gift. “The news is in our blood,” said Sibyl Fishburn. “It just seemed such a natural thing, because this is obviously the way of the future. It’s such a pleasure to be a part of it.”
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henry County, VA
City
Washington, VA
Henry County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Collinsville, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Roanoke, VA
City
Rocky Mount, VA
City
Lynchburg, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
cardinalnews.org

Could Bristol and Lynchburg get inland ports?

We’re all waiting on a state budget. The headline item – and the big holdup – is whether the state will eliminate all or just part of the tax on food. It’s hard to agree on a budget when you can’t even agree on how much money you have to spend.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Two charged in SE Roanoke shooting Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – On Sunday afternoon, Roanoke Police say two people were shot in the southeastern part of the Star City. The department says they were notified of the shooting in the 1500 block of Queen Ann Drive SE around 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 15. When officers...
ROANOKE, VA
Virginia Mercury

The federal rescue plan helped rural Virginia. Why not make parts of it permanent?

By Anita Royston In early 2021, rural communities like Pittsylvania County were struggling. A full year of the pandemic had taken its toll on us — some schools were still closed, health care costs were still going up, many people couldn’t return to work, and even more were struggling to make ends meet. The American […] The post The federal rescue plan helped rural Virginia. Why not make parts of it permanent? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Bedford Police Chief sworn in as new top cop

BEDFORD, Va. – Chief Ronnie Lewis was sworn in Monday as Bedford’s new top cop. He has nearly three decades of experience in public safety, first serving Lynchburg’s fire department, then the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, and most recently as a captain with the Fairfax Police Department.
BEDFORD, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynn Ferguson
Augusta Free Press

Bill commemorating Virginia site in Brown v. Board signed into law

A bipartisan bill to commemorate historic sites that catalyzed litigation leading to the landmark 1954 Supreme Court decision, Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka was signed into law by President Biden. The Brown v. Board of Education National Historical Park Expansion and Redesignation Act will expand the Brown v....
VIRGINIA STATE
WTVR CBS 6

Jury convicts Virginia family of forced labor conspiracy

A federal jury convicted on Friday three members of a Virginia family of conspiring to coerce another family member to perform domestic services by verbally assaulting and physically abusing the victim over 12 years, according to a federal prosecutor.
WDBJ7.com

State panel studies potential impact of gold mining in Virginia

BUCKINGHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - Before the California gold rush, Virginia was a major gold producer. And now that a company is prospecting for the precious metal again in central Virginia, a state task force is taking a closer look at the potential impact of gold mining in the Commonwealth. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Building#Henry Co#Fbi#Rotunda#Nexstar Media Inc
NRVNews

Celebration of Life for John W. Fox

A Celebration of Life for John W. Fox will be held on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Unity Christian Church, Radford, Virginia. Anyone wishing to visit with the family is welcome to the family home after the 2 p.m. service. On Monday, May 23, 2022 at 11...
RADFORD, VA
WSLS

Proposed sales tax increase, redistricting and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors will meet today. It will get a presentation on the proposed one percent sales tax, which would go to school construction. As we’ve reported, a similar resolution, presented to voters last year, failed by 23 votes. The question could go before voters again in November.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Facebook
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke mom shares infant formula shortage struggle

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke mom is giving us some insight into just how stressful the infant formula shortage has become. Although formula maker Abbott says it has reached a deal to resume production at their troubled Michigan plant, it will take two months to have an effect. “It...
ROANOKE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Supervisor Ronald Scearce and His Brother Jim Scearce’s Campaigns of Fear And Disinformation In Pittsylvania County, Virginia – Mike Swanson

There is going to be a Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting this week on Tuesday and it is likely to be a contentious one, because of one of the items on the agenda packet. I went to the last meeting in April and did a short post on it, but I didn’t put everything that happened in the meeting and neither did any of the news outlets that covered it. It’s a challenge for people to report on the meetings, because you have to get the information out as quickly as possible and you don’t want to just repeat or pass on things that are complete disinformation and it can take time to figure out which is what.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WFXR

WFXR

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy