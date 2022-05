GRAFTON — The final result of a 2-2 draw felt just about right when the West Bend co-op traveled to Grafton for a North Shore Conference match Thursday evening. “We went down early, and I was really happy the way they settled in. Grafton came out real strong, possession of the ball, moving it quick, but once we settled in, I think both teams were evenly matched,” West Bend coach Chris Susnik said. “It was two teams that were playing hard and going for a win. Just a fun game overall.”

GRAFTON, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO