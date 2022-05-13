ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Higher energy prices expected across New York State this summer

By Sara Rizzo
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BtSLk_0fcsOK2800

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The New York State Public Service Commission said residents should expect higher electricity prices this summer. The Commission said these prices often depend on demand and weather conditions.

“New York, like every other state, continues to experience higher than normal commodity prices compared to where prices were several years ago, and that is expected to continue throughout the coming summer,” said Commission Chair Rory M. Christian. “Because of an expected increase in generator fuel costs as well as the changes in capacity prices and obligations, residential and commercial customers may experience higher commodity bills this summer than last.”

Officials said there are many factors that are forcing prices higher, most notably higher demand due to the economy and price increases due to international uncertainty regarding energy supplies. The Commission said it is working to mitigate price increases, which includes programs to lower demand.

‘Step up to the plate’ says official to RG&E, solar company after high bills

The Commission also requires utility companies to mitigate erratic prices, which will help ensure price stability for consumers. Overall, the statewide average residential full-service energy rate is expected to be about 12% higher than last summer but may vary depending on the customer’s location.

Officials said this increase is consistent with increases from the last two summers at 11% per year. The Commission said the electric supply price increase can broadly be attributed to the global increase in natural gas prices.

In the summer of 2013, New York State set a record peak load of 33,955 MW. The peak load this summer is forecast to be 31,765 MWs. The Commission said New York has a total of 41,166 MW worth of capacity resources for 2022.

The current peak forecast for 2026 is about 2,000 MW less than its 2016 forecast due to energy efficiency and system improvements. By 2032, the combined effect of the energy efficiency and demand reduction programs are projected to help lower the peak demand by over 6,400 MWs. This would provide significant benefits to consumers and the environment.

Utility companies often offer relief programs for customers. The Commission and other state agencies also have programs to reduce the impact of high utility bills on low-income customers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 8

MONGOS
3d ago

all these energy perducers where allowed to become monopolies while Politicians where paid off to look the other way now racing in Billions in profits each quarter and holding everyone hostage pay it on off goes your lights no competition and out of control corruption

Reply
3
Johnny tyler
3d ago

higher than what? that highest record ever? only thing that joe did was lower the price on illegal drugs with his open border.

Reply(1)
3
Related
96.1 The Breeze

Gov. Hochul Issues Powerful Warning To Hate Groups In New York State

New York Governor, Kathy Hochul did not mince words when issuing a warning to hate groups and those who plan to commit hate crimes in the state. I had a chance to speak with NY's 57th and first woman Governor about the shooting in her hometown of Buffalo on Saturday, May 14, 2022. One thing I can say for certain is that Governor Hochul cares deeply about Buffalo, Western New York, and the community surrounding the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue. When it comes to hate crimes being committed in New York, she's made it crystal clear that it will not be tolerated,
BUFFALO, NY
riverheadlocal

State should follow Suffolk’s lead on gas tax relief

For the past several months, gas prices nationwide have been at unsustainable highs. The average price of a gallon of gas in New York State is $4.759 a gallon. New York State’s government tried to address this issue earlier this year by passing a law cutting 16 cents off of the 33-cent per gallon existing gas tax temporarily from June 1 to the end of the year. This, although a step in the right direction, is a short-sighted half-measure approach to an issue that is continually straining the wallets of Long Island families.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

America’s Longest Famous Highway Passes Through The Heart Of Upstate New York

Did you know that Route 20 is the longest highway in all of America? It runs right through Upstate New York too. US Route 20 is the longest highway in the United States stretching 3,365 miles coast to coast from Kenmore Square in Boston, to the junction of US 101 in Newport, Oregon. If you thought the thruway aka Interstate 90 was the longest, you'd be wrong. Also Route 20 is New York State's longest highway. It stretches 372 miles from the border with Massachusetts to the border of Pennsylvania.
POLITICS
wxxinews.org

New York State Senator Edward Rath III

We're joined by Senator Edward Rath III. His district, the 61st, includes all of Genesee County, parts of Monroe County, and parts of Erie County. We initially invited him to weigh in on the New York State budget -- which we hope to discuss with all local state lawmakers -- and we also ask him about his reactions to the mass shooting in Buffalo.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Price Stability#Commodity Prices#Electricity Prices#Commission Chair#Rg E
WZOZ 103.1

Funds For Your Forest; DEC Giving Grants To Plant Trees In NY

If you're looking to plant trees or restore the forest on your land, here's a way to get funding to do it. The Regenerate New York Forestry Cost Share Grant Program is now accepting applications for it's second round of funding. The program's purpose is to support forest regeneration, while at the same time combatting climate change, protecting air quality, and supporting the economy.
AGRICULTURE
96.1 The Eagle

New Yorkers Can Expect To Pay More For Electricity This Summer

We're starting to approach that time of year when it is HOT. Luckily during that time, air conditioners exist to be your best friends. The downside: electricity costs. Experts are saying that for the summer of 2022, New Yorkers can expect a 12 percent rate increase this summer. That's according to the state Public Service Commission, via Syracuse.com.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
96.9 WOUR

This Exciting Ancient Herbal Medicine Can Be Found In Upstate New York Backyards

Did you know something commonly found in your yards here in New York state that is considered ancient herbal medicine?. Have you ever heard of Plantago Major? It is something that was at one time used for healing, nourishment, and to help with certain bowel issues. It's a pretty common plantain, broad-leaved plantain or Plantago major, and is found through most of Upstate New York and New York in general. It's a perennial that actively grows in the spring and summer. They look pretty ordinary but apparently are an ancient medicine of sorts.
GARDENING
wrfalp.com

Paint Disposal Program Underway in NYS

A new paint collection program is underway in New York State. The State Department of Environmental Conservation said the Post-consumer Paint Collection Program will make it easier for households and businesses to safely dispose of leftover paint. Commissioner Basil Seggos said the DEC will oversee the program, which will be...
POLITICS
Big Frog 104

New York’s House District Map is Out and Democrats Can’t Be Happy

The court appointed neutral special master charged with redrawing New York's House and NYS Senate maps released a draft version of his revised Congressional map on Monday. The makeup of the proposed map doesn't come as a surprise to Central New Yorkers who expected the possibility that Oneida and Herkimer Counties would lose their independence, and be split up into separate districts. The new map places Oneida County, including Utica and Rome, with the more populated Syracuse in the 22nd Congressional District, and Herkimer County and parts of Otsego County with the 21st Congressional District with Rep. Elise Stefanik in the North Country region.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
theberkshireedge.com

ALAN CHARTOCK: NY State ethics reform doomed to fail

One of the legislature’s guiding principles is to never give the sucker an even break. That doesn’t change. Let’s face it — the legislature is replete with self-serving people and ethical problems. People who run for office have always wanted the upper hand. Every time there is an attempt to make the ethics rules stronger, the members of the legislature say “no.” Anything that will prevent them from ripping off the system is rejected.
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York state forest ranger offers wildland fire prevention tips

John Kennedy has been a New York state Department of Environmental Conservation forest ranger for over 22 years. "Ninety-five perfect of wildland fires are created by humans, by people," he said. "Five percent is like lightning strikes, doesn’t happen that often here." There’s a burn ban in New York...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Worst Speed Traps In New York State

Now that the weather has warmed up a bit, chances are you have taken out your car, truck, or bike and gone for a cruise. Chances are that at some point during that road trip you have seen a police car looking for speeders. There are places in New York State that are known for giving out more speeding tickets than other towns.
TRAFFIC
Syracuse.com

Update: Thousands still without power after fast-moving storm sweeps through Central NY

Update at 11:15 p.m.: While most of Central New York has electricity again tonight, some still do not. National Grid is reporting 117 customers in Onondaga County, 847 customers in Oneida County, 41 customers in Cayuga County and three customers in Cortland County are still without power at 11:15 p.m. No one in Madison County is without power. NYSEG also is reporting eight customers without power in the Syracuse area.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Severe Weather Threat For New York State

This past week was some fantastic weather across the State of New York. It was the week of weather most everyone was waiting on, considering March and April brought less than stellar weather with a fair amount of rain, snow and cold temperatures. As nice as this past week was,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Possible Tornados In Forecast For New York

A bout of nasty weather is cutting its way across New York State today and it will bring a possible chance of severe weather with it. Besides a chance of thunderstorms across the state, some parts of the state will have a chance to see hail and possible tornado touchdowns.
ENVIRONMENT
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy