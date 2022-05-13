Prison Sentence Given In Peru Carjacking Case

Some repairs may be needed at the marijuana dispensary in Ottawa. Police were called to Verilife just past 5:30 Saturday afternoon after a car crashed into the business just north of Interstate 80. The driver involved, 61-year-old Donald Abbey of La Salle says he hit the brake and gas pedals at the same time while trying to park. His car first hit a parking sign being going over a sidewalk and then hitting the dispensary itself. A downspout and siding was damaged at Verilife. Nobody was hurt.

OTTAWA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO