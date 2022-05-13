Prison Sentence Given In Peru Carjacking Case

Galesburg Police early Friday afternoon (May 13th) responded to Garfield Avenue for a shots fired complaint. A home on Garfield Avenue was struck numerous times. A suspect vehicle was stopped near the intersection of Losey Street and Maple Avenue. According to police reports, a male subject heard about 15 shots while in his backyard and observed a blue Honda sedan traveling at a high rate of speed. Another male subject was able to provide dispatch with a license plate number. The witness also described a male suspect as a bald, shirtless, muscular man who departed on foot. Based on the witness’ accounts, the male subject in custody was released. A total of 13 shell casings were found in the area. The investigation is ongoing.
Comments / 2