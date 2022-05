The 21 graduating seniors in the Annawan High School Class of 2022 were taken on a trip down memory lane at commencement exercises held Sunday, May 15, in the high school gym. Kelly Frankenreider, a member of the Annawan High School class of 1996, told the graduates that the recorders they played when they were third graders “maybe wasn’t really about the recorder…The recorder may have taught you teamwork.”

ANNAWAN, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO